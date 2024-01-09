Symfuhny dies to one of Warzone’s most obvious cheaters and fans are outraged

Streaming star Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier had a game of Warzone ruined by one of the most obvious cheaters that people have ever seen and, well, they’re up in arms about it.

Like pretty much every other multiplayer game out there, Call of Duty has had to deal with its fair share of cheaters and hacks. At times, some of these have been pretty harmless, increasing player speed and even adding hacked game modes into the mix.

Article continues after ad

However, when it comes to Warzone, there has been a pretty big issue. After coming up against god mode hackers, aim bots, and wall hacks, players have been walking away from the CoD battle royale. The Ricochet anti-cheat was introduced to curb the cheaters, and while it has helped, plenty still slip through.

Article continues after ad

Hackers have managed to pop up in the early part of the Modern Warfare 3 cycle, but none have been as obvious as the one that took down Symfuhny in a pretty viral clip.

Article continues after ad

Symfuhny killed by obvious spin bot and CoD fans are furious

The former Fortnite star, who himself has been accused of cheating in Warzone on occasion due to his snappy aim, was trying to land in a game on January 8 when one enemy started shooting him out of the sky.

Symfuhny came crashing down to earth after a few shots and, while he needed a revive, the enemy somehow managed to shoot him anyway. The streamer was pretty baffled by things but got his answer a few seconds later.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The enemy in question had been spinning around, shooting him down, seemingly using an aim bot. That set Sym off as the streamer screamed “OH MY GOD” before carrying on with his games.

He wasn’t alone in being baffled by it, either, as many members of the Warzone community stepped up with comments about the suspected hacker.

“This is what KBM players think aim assist is,” said one. “It was only a matter of time that we got back to where we were on Verdansk with hackers at this point,” added another. “Now this is the Verdansk feeling we’ve all been waiting for!” another joked.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Plenty of others poked fun at the Ricochet anti-cheat and previous claims from the devs that it would know before players when a cheater was in the lobby. Either way, hopefully, there’s another crackdown before long.