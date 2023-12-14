Warzone pro Jukeyz banned from tournaments for watching bikini twitch stream

Popular Warzone pro, Jukeyz, has been hit with a ban after he was recently caught watching an “inappropriate” stream while playing.

During the broadcast for OpTic Gaming’s $200K tournament, while most streamers were warming up their aim, Jukeyz was caught watching a stream from novaruu. The commentators noticed this and immediately pointed it out to the audience.

Despite reactions from the community being pretty casual and poking fun, Activision has had a more strict response to the incident.

Jukeyz himself announced the punishment without being able to give a lot of information about the ban.

Jukeyz is banned from Warzone events for some time

It didn’t take long for Activision to dish out the punishment for Jukeyz, as the pro took to X to announce the ban himself: “Just got banned for competing in Activision ran tournaments for at least 2 months…”

He went on to explain that he had no idea if he would be able to appeal the ban or not.

The community response to the ban has been supportive of Jukeyz, with one X user responding: “what a joke.”

Some pointed out the irony of being punished by being banned from a game broadcast that was about an 18+ game like Warzone.

Of course, this is all occurring after Twitch recently updated their sexual content guidelines after controversy erupted over the platform’s “topless” meta that was gaining popularity.

The conversation around this topic will continue as fans wait to see if Jukeyz will be able to appeal his ban, and what Twitch will do with their content guidelines in the future.

