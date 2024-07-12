World Series of Warzone player admits to hacking after failing to qualify

A Warzone player who made it to the Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) of the World Series of Warzone has admitted that he and others were hacking during the event – and still didn’t qualify.

Warzone has had a hacking problem for as long as the game has existed. Despite Activision building their Ricochet anti-cheat system, they’ve never been able to get a full hold on it, be it from casual players rage hacking or aspiring pros trying to get away with it in tournaments.

The latter is exactly what happened in the World Series of Warzone LCQs, when the team of Vexoh, Ave, and Robbeezzyy were accused of cheating — and Vexoh himself admitted to it not long after the qualifiers finished.

Before deleting his Twitter/X account, Vexoh posted: “Yeah I did that sh*t no way of fighting against it. Just got greedy. Not that it’s an excuse but if you really believe me chef and onoy are the only people that did it you’re just blatantly wrong. I’ll put it to you like this: I’m decent at hiding it. Not everyone is a dumb f**k like chef.”

This tweet came after Vexoh bragged about being able to “stack up against the best,” as he was second in total eliminations on the day.

Soon after, the third man in the trio, Robbeezzyy, put out a video explaining the situation from his side, claiming that he had no idea his teammates were cheating.

He apologized to everybody else playing in the tournament, and explained that he asked both teammates whether they were cheating when accusations first arose, and was happy to defend them as they unequivocally denied any wrongdoing.

This trio frequently landed near the Fnatic team of Skullface, Almxnd, and Newbz, who placed second at the Esports World Cup and were heavy favorites to qualify for the WSOW finals.

In matches 3 and 5, they wiped the Fnatic trio completely after dropping in, and while they’re not completely to blame, Fnatic failed to find any momentum and ended up not qualifying, despite being regarded as one of the best trios in the world.

The hacking team finished fifth in the LCQ standings, just missing out on top four and World Series qualification by just 3.2 points.