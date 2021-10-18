Warzone pro Aydan turns underused CARV.2 into a mid-range monster

Warzone pro Aydan is looking to shift the meta with an unpopular weapon in the CARV.2 and he’s showing why his loadout makes it a mid-range monster.

Aydan has been considered one of the best Warzone players since the game has come out.

He ranks first all-time as the highest-earning player in the history of the battle royale. While he dominates with the best weapons in the meta, he continues to innovate in the game with lesser-known builds.

While the AK-47 and OTs 9 continue to shine in Verdansk, Aydan shows off a CARV.2 class that is insanely strong in medium-range gunfights.

Aydan’s best Warzone CARV.2 loadout

As seen in the picture above, Aydan rocks some traditional attachments that are found on most assault rifles. Here are the exact things he uses on his loadout.

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 18.9” Titanium

18.9” Titanium Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Magazine: 45 Rnd Drum

He rocks for the 18.9” Titanium to increase its fire rate. He pairs this up with the Agency Silencer because sacrifices some rate of fire to give better control over its recoil. These two attachments help balance each other out for insane damage.

According to WZ Ranked, the CARV ranks in the bottom 10 of Cold War weapons that are used in Warzone. Even though the gun is underused Aydan claims that “medium-range this thing is nuts, it shreds two bursts, it is nuts.”

In a YouTube video, Aydan shows off how strong this gun can be dropping 41 kills. He picked up nearly half of them with the CARV.2 and displayed how strong it can be.

In the video, you can see Aydan use the mount feature quite often when rocking this gun. It helps to stabilize the recoil and allows you to two-burst enemies from range. He combines this with the fast rate of fire to down enemies quickly.

Even though this is a very unpopular weapon, it could be something to give a try as it will likely be a weapon that will not be nerfed for quite some time.