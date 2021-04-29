Warzone players show perfect way to deal with a hacking teammate - Dexerto

After discovering they had a hacking teammate, two Warzone players decided to seek revenge and get the cheater eliminated from the match.

Warzone Season 3 has arrived and players are still exploring every inch of the overhauled Verdansk map. The major update brought a range of exciting features including the Swiss K31 Sniper rifle and the PPSH-41 SMG.

Despite all of these new additions, a lot of the problems plaguing Warzone prior to the Season 3 update still remain prevalent in-game. One of which is the abundance of cheaters and hackers that can be found in-game.

Although Raven Software has reportedly stepped up its fight against players using third-party programs, it appears the issue isn’t going away anytime soon.

So, after a set of Warzone players realized they were playing with a hacker in their squad, they devised a plan to get the cheater eliminated from the match.

Warzone players get ultimate revenge on hacking teammate

A thread posted to the CODWarzone subreddit showing two players eliminating a hacking teammate from their game has garnered over 11,000 upvotes.

During a game of Trios in Warzone, two premade teammates realized that the random they were playing with was hitting some suspicious shots. It didn’t take them long to figure out that the player was using hacks and locking onto targets from range.

The pair then decided that the only responsible solution was to get the cheater eliminated. So, they managed to lure the hacker into an SUV and pretended to drive them around to help them pick up some more kills.

Then, as soon as the opportunity presented itself, one of the players ditched the SUV and let it fly off into the water with the cheater inside.

The players have received an overwhelming amount of praise from the community and have even been labeled as heroes for their disposal of the cheater.

Although the Warzone player base is still waiting for a solution to the hacking problem, at least clips like this prove that there are a few methods players can use to fight back.