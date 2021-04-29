NICKMERCS’ deadly FFAR loadout still dominates after Season 3 nerf - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his FFAR build, which absolutely shreds in Warzone Season 3.

The FFAR was hit pretty hard by the Warzone Season 3 weapon nerfs, but NICKMERCS’ new build demonstrates that the Cold War AR is still alive and kicking. While many Call of Duty players have switched out the FFAR for the likes of the FARA and AK-47, NICKMERCS still believes the FFAR is still one of the most dominant close-quarters guns in the game.

Despite having its max damage and range nerfed, the FFAR still deals incredible amounts of damage when kitted out with the right attachments. Nick’s FFAR build counters a lot of the gun’s current problems and brings it firmly back into the meta spotlight. If you miss using the FFAR, then this lethal loadout is the perfect addition to your arsenal.

NICKMERCS FFAR Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Flashguard 5.56

Barrel: 19.5” Task Force

Stock: Raider Stock

Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

While many Warzone players were rightfully relieved to see the FFAR nerfs in Season 3, Nick believes that the FFAR isn’t going anywhere. In fact, this build proves that this OP AR is still one of the top contenders.

“I’m telling you right now that if I’m playing a tournament tomorrow, I got the FFAR in my back pocket. Nobody is going to be able to ignore this thing. You might be able to get around it a little bit, but in the end, this is going to be the end all be all.”

Nick’s new FFAR loadout maximizes everything from the gun’s damage, range, mobility, and control. This enables players to quickly melt through their foes with laser-like precision, especially in close-quarter firefights.

First up is the Flashguard 5.56 Muzzle and 19.5” Task Force Barrel. Nick has dropped the Agency Suppressor and opted for a Muzzle that decreases the FFAR’s vertical recoil and increases aim stability, which will help with securing those all-important headshots.

The 19.5” Task Force Barrel is a must as it enhances the FFAR’s damage range, bullet velocity, and strafe speed. This enables it to compete with the current FARA and AK-47 builds that are currently cropping up across Verdansk.

Meanwhile, both the Raider Stock and Serpent Wrap provide added mobility, while also keeping the gun’s ADS speed quick. After all, you’ll always want to quickly zap onto your target when going for those hyper-aggressive flanks.

Lastly, the STANAG 50 Rnd mags will ensure you have plenty of ammunition to take down multiple targets. Simply hold down the trigger and let the bullets fly.

There you have it, a new FFAR loadout that can compete with Warzone best close-quarter guns.