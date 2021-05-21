Warzone players outraged as Season 3 Reloaded update wipes settings - Dexerto

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded has reset a lot of players’ settings, forcing those affected to adjust them all over again.

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War’s Season 3 Reloaded update has introduced a whole wave of exciting content for players to get into. There’s the AMP63 pistol, Verdansk map changes, new LTM, and plenty of weapon changes. While the update has been largely well-received amongst the community, a number of Warzone players have encountered a problem with their in-game settings.

Numerous reports have been flooding in from disgruntled fans who have found that their settings have been completely wiped. It appears the Season 3 Reloaded update has wiped custom settings, forcing many players to adjust them all over again. Everything from the game’s controller/mouse sensitivity to graphics and FoV settings have been reset to their default options.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded custom settings wipe

Just like any FPS game, having graphics and sensitivity settings that you adjust to your liking is particularly important. This is especially true in Warzone where quick reactions, hearing footsteps, and spotting out potential threats can give you a huge advantage. Unfortunately, it appears that the Season 3 Reloaded update has completely wiped many players’ settings.

“I had to re-do all my settings when I opened up the game,” says Finch2090. “Now I’ve no idea what my settings were before. I don’t know how to get my old controller settings either.” It’s not just Finch who has been having this problem as loads of Warzone players have booted up the game, only to find that their settings have changed.

Some have even noted that they needed to redownload all the game’s high-resolution texture packs, a process that can take a long time to complete. “Same, updated and I had to reset my screen brightness slider,” writes RamboLovesMambo. I even had to adjust the border on TV and all my controller settings were gone.”

Settings issue mainly impacts PS4/PS5 players

Everything from Warzone’s audio settings, controller binds, sensitivity, brightness, and FoV settings have been reset for many console players. However, the problem doesn’t seem to be affecting those on PC. “I’m on PC and didn’t notice much change myself,” says Lagreflex. “But a mate on PS4 had words to say when I logged on last night.”

Advertisement

While there has yet to be an official fix for this issue, zhenface has found a fix that enables players to access their custom settings. “I had the same problem! Just stick with the default settings until you get into the playlist, then go into settings. It is still there, just not at the start up for some reason.”

Whether Activision will fix this problem in a future update remains to be seen, but for now, be sure to use zhenface’s fix if you encounter the settings wipe yourself.