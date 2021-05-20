Best Warzone AMP63 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup - Dexerto

The AMP63 is the latest pistol to be added to Warzone, so find out which attachments you should be using in order to dominate the competition in the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded update has brought with it plenty of new content for players to sink into. Aside from the usual weapon balance changes and the addition of the new 80’s Action Heroes bundle, many fans will be looking to pick up the AMP63. This punchy pistol comes packed with a blisteringly fast rate of fire, great accuracy, and barely any recoil – making it a must for those that enjoy close-quarter gunfights.

Whether the AMP63 has what it takes to overthrow the game’s best MAC-10 loadout remains to be seen, but with the right attachments, it can absolutely melt opponents. If you wish to drastically increase your damage, then you’ll want to use this lethal loadout.

How to unlock the AMP63 in Warzone

If you wish to unlock the AMP63 pistol in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, then you’ll need to eliminate 5 enemies using a pistol in 20 separate matches. This challenge may seem rather tedious, but it is well worth the effort.

In order to speed up the process, we recommend running either the Sykov, Renetti, or .357 pistols. Once you have any of the above pistols equipped, either jump into Cold War’s multiplayer or queue up for a game of Plunder.

Best AMP63 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 7.2” Task Force

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Stock: Dual Wield

Ammunition: STANAG 25 Rnd

Despite Treyarch announcing that the AMP63 would be releasing later in the season, many players have already been able to unlock the new pistol right now. While it’s still early days, the current best AMP63 loadout follows a similar pattern to that of other akimbo pistol builds.

Like most Cold War guns, the AMP63 utilizes the Agency Suppressor. This must-have Muzzle increases the gun’s effective damage range, bullet velocity, vertical recoil control, and suppresses your shots. Not only does this make the AMP63 incredibly deadly in close-quarters scenarios, but it also helps provide a little extra range when your opponent tries to flee.

Next up is the 7.2” Task Force Barrel, which also bolsters the AMP63’s bullet velocity and damage range. To make matters even better, you also get the added bonus of having a higher strafe speed, which helps you keep on your feet during hyper-aggressive maneuvers.

As this AMP63 loadout utilizes the Dual Wield stock, you’ll need to ensure you have as much hipfire accuracy as possible. Fortunately, the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight does just that. While this akimbo loadout may melt your foes in close-range fights, the lack of ADS makes hitting any mid to long-range shots tricky. You can always remove the Dual Wield Stock and replace it with the Serpent Wrap if you wish to increase the AMP63’s accuracy.

Rounding things off at the bottom is that of the STANAG 25 Rnd mags. This mag attachment will give you plenty of ammo needed to melt through your foe’s armor, while also keeping you from constantly reloading every few seconds.

Best AMP63 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: CR-56 AMAX

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Just like most meta Warzone loadouts, our AMP63 class utilizes EOD and Amped. These perks help keep you safe from any explosive blasts and also enable you to quickly swap to your secondary weapon – something that is incredibly important if you wish to get the most out of the AMP63.

Meanwhile, the Ghost perk enables you to stay off enemy UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors. Once you’ve grabbed your AMP63 loadout, we suggest picking up another loadout so that you can utilize the deadly AMAX, which still remains one of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone Season 3.

Lastly, both the Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor help track down nearby enemies and flush out pesky campers. Simply locate your target, throw in a Semtex, and rush in with your AMP63 to claim some speedy kills.

Alternative to the AMP63 loadout

If you’re looking for a similar playstyle to the AMP63, then you’ll want to check out our Sykov pistol loadout. This loadout also utilizes the akimbo feature and performs very similarly to the AMP63, giving you great damage in close-quarters combat.

If you’re all too familiar with the Sykov and wish to grab a pistol class that feels different, the .357 pistols might be more your cup of tea. These deadly revolvers may not be fully automatic like the AMP63 or Sykov, but the .357 rounds can tear through even the tankiest of foes.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Cold War Season 3 news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.