How to unlock the AMP63 in Warzone & Cold War - Dexerto

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded ’80s Action Heroes’ update is now live, bringing with it the new AMP63 pistol. Here’s how you can unlock it in Warzone and Cold War.

Loads of exciting new content has been added to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War in the Season 3 Reloaded update. There’s the Rambo and Die Hard skins, Combat Bow killstreak, Ballistic Knife, a new Limited Time Mode, and several Verdansk map changes. If that wasn’t enough, the developers have also added another weapon to Warzone and Cold War. The AMP63 is the latest pistol to join the game’s ever-growing roster.

Advertisement

This full-auto pistol packs a mean punch and is capable of killing a target in just a few shots, making it extremely deadly in close-quarter firefights. Whether the AMP63 will be as broken as the Sykov pistol remains to be seen, but you’ll definitely want to add this lethal secondary to your loadout in Season 3.

How to unlock the AMP63 in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

If you wish to unlock the AMP63 pistol in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, then you’ll need to eliminate 5 enemies using a pistol in 20 separate matches. This challenge may seem rather tedious, but it is well worth the effort.

Read More: Tactical Nuke added to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

In order to speed up the process, we recommend running either the Sykov, Renetti, or .357pistols. Once you have equipped your pistol, simply queue up for Cold War’s standard multiplayer. The quicker TTK and smaller nature of the game’s standard multiplayer maps will give you more opportunities to secure these kills.

Advertisement

However, if you don’t have Cold War or just wish to play Warzone, then consider jumping into Plunder. The unlimited respawns and the ability to hot drop onto nearby targets with your loadout make this method extremely lucrative. As soon as you have obtained the 5 kills in either plunder or Cold War’s multiplayer, simply quit the match and join another one.

Be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest Warzone & Cold War news and updates.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the Cold War and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update: