What is Foresight in Warzone? How to get the Killstreak - Dexerto

Foresight is now a purchasable killstreak in Warzone following the Season 2 Reloaded update. Let’s check out exactly what it does and where you can buy the item in Verdansk.

Warzone’s Season 2 reloaded patch is live in-game and players are getting stuck into all of the new content that’s been added. Of course, the arrival of a brand new sniper and various operators has got the community excited, but it’s an addition that was left out of the patch notes that has garnered the most attention from players.

It’s not unlike the Warzone devs to leave a few surprises for players scattered around the map after an update and this one is no different. After jumping into game and heading to various silos around the map, players realized that the monitors inside now sell specialist items.

One of which is Foresight, an incredibly powerful killstreak that gives you a huge advantage over your opponents.

What is the Foresight killstreak in Warzone?

The Foresight killstreak gives each player in a squad the ability to see every single circle in their Warzone match. This allows you and your squad to be positioned in the best possible location before the end of the match.

Rushing into the circle in the later stages of a game can be incredibly dangerous if an enemy squad is positioned correctly. Foresight alleviates this issue and ensures you’re always one-step-ahead.

A lot of Warzone players are unaware that Foresight has been in the game for a long time. However, it was only obtainable in bunkers at an extremely rare spawn rate. Now, Foresight is available to everybody, as long as you have enough money and know where to buy it.

How to get Foresight in Warzone?

Picking up the Foresight killstreak in Season 2 of Warzone is relatively simple, especially if you’re in a squad. However, you will need to collect $20,000 in cash before you can purchase the item. Although that seems a little steep, it’s well worth the price considering the advantage it provides you with.

Without further ado, let’s breakdown exactly how to get Foresight in Warzone.

Drop into Verdansk with your squad. Collect $20,000 in cash from Contracts and looting. Head to one of the weapon Silos located around the map. Explore the bunker and find one of the 5% Monitors. Purchase Foresight for $20,000 and head to the final ring.

There’s one Monitor in each of Silo bunkers and they shouldn’t be too difficult to locate. Keep in mind, you can also purchase various other rare items from these Monitors, including an RC-XD, Advanced UAV, and Loadout.

To make it as easy as possible to locate the weapon Silos, we’ve included a map of their locations below so you can head straight to them after you’ve got enough cash.

Hopefully, this has given you all the information you need to know about the Foresight killstreak. Although it’ll set you and your squad back a lot of cash, it could be the tool that allows you to pick up the victory.

Keep in mind, now Foresight can be purchased from Silos, it’s likely these locations will incredibly be popular. So, make sure you’re on your guard and ready to take out any sneaky enemies camping inside the bunkers.