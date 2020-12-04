Logo
How to get free Black Ops Cold War & Warzone pre-Season 1 bundles

Published: 4/Dec/2020 17:56 Updated: 4/Dec/2020 18:52

by Tanner Pierce
With the announcement that Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War has been delayed, Activision and Treyarch also confirmed that players will be able to get their hands on two free bundles ahead of the first content drop. Here’s everything you need to know about what it includes and how to get it.

While Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War, which was set to bring brand new maps and integrate the game with Warzone, was originally set to come out on December 10, the developers have now announced a slew of new details about the first post-content season, including the fact that it will now launch on December 16.

During this deep dive, Treyarch also confirmed that Black Ops Cold War players will be able to get their hands on some new free bundles for the game before the season launches, presumably in order to help tide people over until the new content drop. Here’s how you can get your hands on both bundles.

Field Research and Certified Bundles

The news of the bundles was announced when Activision confirmed that Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War had been delayed.

According to Activision, both bundles are set to include a number of different items to use in-game: five in the Field Research bundle and four in the Certified bundle.

While these packs are specifically for Black Ops Cold War players, it’s important to remember that some of these items, like the blueprint and Operators, are available for use in Warzone as well.

  • Field Research Bundle
    • Epic Park Operator skin
    • Epic SMG blueprint
    • Epic reticle
    • Epic Calling Card
    • Rare Weapon Charm
  • Certified Bundle
    • Epic Garcia Operator skin
    • Rare Assault Rifle blueprint
    • Epic reticle
    • Epic Weapon Charm

Unfortunately, we don’t know much else about the bundle and we have no idea what they will look like exactly, as Activision didn’t end up releasing any images of them. Once they become available, however, we’ll update this article.

How to get both bundles for free

Luckily, players won’t have to do much of anything to get their hands on it. That being said, they won’t be given to everyone and you do have to do a simple task to get it. According to Activision, both bundles will be given to players who log-in to the game between December 8 at 10AM PST (1PM EST, 6PM GMT) and December 15 at 11PM PST (2AM EST, 7AM GMT on December 16).

To be clear, logging in simply means that you just have to open the game and get to the main menu. Playing a match isn’t required, although the chance of players opening the game without playing it is slim, to say the least.

That being said, it’s great that Treyarch is giving it away for free. Here’s hoping it’s good enough to hold people over until the new season.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.