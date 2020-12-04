How to get free Black Ops Cold War & Warzone pre-Season 1 bundles

With the announcement that Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War has been delayed, Activision and Treyarch also confirmed that players will be able to get their hands on two free bundles ahead of the first content drop. Here’s everything you need to know about what it includes and how to get it.

While Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War, which was set to bring brand new maps and integrate the game with Warzone, was originally set to come out on December 10, the developers have now announced a slew of new details about the first post-content season, including the fact that it will now launch on December 16.

During this deep dive, Treyarch also confirmed that Black Ops Cold War players will be able to get their hands on some new free bundles for the game before the season launches, presumably in order to help tide people over until the new content drop. Here’s how you can get your hands on both bundles.

Field Research and Certified Bundles

According to Activision, both bundles are set to include a number of different items to use in-game: five in the Field Research bundle and four in the Certified bundle.

While these packs are specifically for Black Ops Cold War players, it’s important to remember that some of these items, like the blueprint and Operators, are available for use in Warzone as well.

Field Research Bundle Epic Park Operator skin Epic SMG blueprint Epic reticle Epic Calling Card Rare Weapon Charm

Certified Bundle Epic Garcia Operator skin Rare Assault Rifle blueprint Epic reticle Epic Weapon Charm



Unfortunately, we don’t know much else about the bundle and we have no idea what they will look like exactly, as Activision didn’t end up releasing any images of them. Once they become available, however, we’ll update this article.

How to get both bundles for free

Luckily, players won’t have to do much of anything to get their hands on it. That being said, they won’t be given to everyone and you do have to do a simple task to get it. According to Activision, both bundles will be given to players who log-in to the game between December 8 at 10AM PST (1PM EST, 6PM GMT) and December 15 at 11PM PST (2AM EST, 7AM GMT on December 16).

Season One is coming. An unprecedented drop of free content arrives in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on 12/16. Intel here: https://t.co/yjadXTGPZU pic.twitter.com/lVivpJ9XdS — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 4, 2020

To be clear, logging in simply means that you just have to open the game and get to the main menu. Playing a match isn’t required, although the chance of players opening the game without playing it is slim, to say the least.

That being said, it’s great that Treyarch is giving it away for free. Here’s hoping it’s good enough to hold people over until the new season.