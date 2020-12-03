Warzone players want Juggernaut removed to stop ruining games

The Juggernaut has been a controversial drop since its introduction into Call of Duty: Warzone, and the vast majority of players are now calling on the developers to remove it.

Juggernaut suits in Warzone are annoying for obvious reasons: they can withstand almost endless damage and are gifted a deadly minigun. Although maybe a fun gimmick at first, players are now getting tired of it taking over the battle royale.

Players have been venting their frustrations about it for a while now, but there has been no development in the Juggernaut controversy. So, when we asked dedicated Call of Duty fans’ opinions on the Juggernaut’s potential removal, the response was resounding.

What they’re saying is pretty unanimous: remove the Juggenaut from Warzone.

Warzone players want Juggernaut removed

Our original question was straightforward: “Should the Juggernaut be removed from Warzone?”

The response is also pretty straightforward: yes. However, fans had a lot of things to say in their own creative ways, so we’ve collated some of the best responses here.

One fan actively questioned why the dev team ever decided to include the drop in the first place because of how overpowered it is, referring to it as “one of the most stupidly OP thing left in Warzone”.

I don't understand why it was ever added? Probably one of the most stupidly OP things left in WarZone other than the fire shotty. Facts. — Kenny ❄️ (@Kenstaaa) December 3, 2020

Another fan also referred to having the Juggernaut as being “game over” for whoever does not have access to the suit.

Grabbing the juggernaut is the same as being ahead at the first corner in F1. Game over then and there. — Perksy (@ShaftedUn) December 3, 2020

This was quickly echoes by another player who states that it “completely breaks the game”, which is hardly what developers want to hear.

Yea. Completely breaks the game. Whoever gets one basically guarantees their victory. Not all the time but I have yet to play a match where the team you got Jug lost. — 👑Cruzy (@AON_Cruzy) December 3, 2020

Finally, using their own experience another fan vented about a situation that seems to be constantly reoccurring throughout the comments: that playing against the Juggernaut in any situation is unplayable.

Warzone’s developers have largely been very receptive to fan criticism, however, when it comes to this there’s been very little development over the past few months. Maybe if fans keep pushing something will change.

Warzone is being integrated into the newest Call of Duty release, Black Ops Cold War, alongside the game’s first season in December. Perhaps then, some sweeping changes will be made – and the hated Jugg will be removed for good.