Warzone players claim Nuketown Gulag gives unfair advantage to one side - Dexerto

A handful of Call of Duty Warzone players have hit out at the new Nuketown-themed Gulag, claiming it favors one side a bit too much.

With the release of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Warzone has now combined the weapons of both the new game as well as the previous Modern Warfare title.

Even though there’s plenty of new content, including weapons and the Rebirth Island map, but it hasn’t gone down well with every player. There are still complaints about weapons being too overpowered, attachments not working, as well as other general bugs that come from combining the two games.

Additionally, there’s also a new Gulag – with the showers of the Verdansk prison being done away with, and being replaced by a smaller version of Nuketown. However, players have got complaints about that too.

With the Modern Warfare showers, players had the same angles on each side, but that’s now changed with Nuketown. It’s now asymmetrical, with more angles to look out for, and Warzone players believe it favors the side where you can shoot through what would be the Welcome to Nuketown sign.

“40% of my gulag deaths are from my enemy camping behind the car ruins,” posted Redditor SamirDando, complaining about the head glitch the car gives players who spawn that side. “That’s not what the gulag was originally designed to do. This needs a change.”

Others agreed, adding: “Yeah can’t stand it. The damn car head glitch” and offering up possible changes. “Remove the car, change the plywood to concrete so it can’t be shot through and it’d be alright,” said another.

Yet, one player pointed out that it’s not just the head glitch that’s the problem, but how much room you have to work with.

“In my opinion, the problem with car spawn isn’t just the head glitch, but also the fact that you can see two lanes from spawn,” noted Reddit user ReADropOfGoldenSun, “I think this could all be fixed if they moved the cardboard just a bit over so you can’t see the middle right off spawn.”

Other players, however, didn’t agree at all, claiming that are easy ways to get around the campers – either by simply hopping up on the balconies on the houses or using grenades.

It seems unlikely that the devs would make major changes to the gulag, unless their data shows that it’s completely broken and ruining the game. That might happen at a later date, but we’ll just have to wait and see.