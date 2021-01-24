 Warzone players claim Nuketown Gulag gives unfair advantage to one side - Dexerto
Warzone players claim Nuketown Gulag gives unfair advantage to one side

Published: 24/Jan/2021 11:15

by Connor Bennett
WZ Gulag Season 1
Activision

A handful of Call of Duty Warzone players have hit out at the new Nuketown-themed Gulag, claiming it favors one side a bit too much. 

With the release of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Warzone has now combined the weapons of both the new game as well as the previous Modern Warfare title.

Even though there’s plenty of new content, including weapons and the Rebirth Island map, but it hasn’t gone down well with every player. There are still complaints about weapons being too overpowered, attachments not working, as well as other general bugs that come from combining the two games. 

Additionally, there’s also a new Gulag – with the showers of the Verdansk prison being done away with, and being replaced by a smaller version of Nuketown. However, players have got complaints about that too. 

Nuketown Gulag in Warzone
Activision
Players believe that Gulag fights have never been this tricky to win.

With the Modern Warfare showers, players had the same angles on each side, but that’s now changed with Nuketown. It’s now asymmetrical, with more angles to look out for, and Warzone players believe it favors the side where you can shoot through what would be the Welcome to Nuketown sign. 

“40% of my gulag deaths are from my enemy camping behind the car ruins,” posted Redditor SamirDando, complaining about the head glitch the car gives players who spawn that side. “That’s not what the gulag was originally designed to do. This needs a change.”

Others agreed, adding: “Yeah can’t stand it. The damn car head glitch” and offering up possible changes. “Remove the car, change the plywood to concrete so it can’t be shot through and it’d be alright,” said another. 

The new Nuketown gulags asymmetrical layout gives 1 player a major advantage over the other from CODWarzone

Yet, one player pointed out that it’s not just the head glitch that’s the problem, but how much room you have to work with. 

“In my opinion, the problem with car spawn isn’t just the head glitch, but also the fact that you can see two lanes from spawn,” noted Reddit user ReADropOfGoldenSun, “I think this could all be fixed if they moved the cardboard just a bit over so you can’t see the middle right off spawn.”

Other players, however, didn’t agree at all, claiming that are easy ways to get around the campers – either by simply hopping up on the balconies on the houses or using grenades.

It seems unlikely that the devs would make major changes to the gulag, unless their data shows that it’s completely broken and ruining the game. That might happen at a later date, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

CDL Kickoff Classic 2021 – Mutineers make surprise comeback against FaZe

Published: 24/Jan/2021 0:30 Updated: 24/Jan/2021 2:10

by Albert Petrosyan
cdl-kickoff-classic-call-of-duty-league-2021-season-scump-crimsix-slasher-simp-optic-chicago-la-thieves
CDL

The Call of Duty League’s 2021 campaign is just around the corner, but before the Black Ops Cold War professional season starts, the preseason has kicked off with the Kickoff Classic – where fans finally get to see the league’s best compete.

  • Skyz and Mutineers come back from 2-1 to beat FaZe 3-2
  • Guerrillas outlast Surge in year’s first Map 5
  • iLLeY’s clutch plays ruin Clayster’s grudge match in 3-0 win vs. Subliners

CDL Kickoff Classic: Schedule & scores

Sunday, January 24

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS)
London Royal Ravens vs Paris Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM (Jan 25)
Toronto Ultra vs Minnesota ROKKR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM (Jan 25)
OpTic Chicago vs LA Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM (Jan 25)

Saturday, January 23

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS)
Dallas Empire 3-0 New York Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM (Jan 24)
LA Guerrillas 3-2 Seattle Surge 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM (Jan 24)
Atlanta FaZe 2-3 Florida Mutineers 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM (Jan 24)

Empire continue championship form, FaZe (and Surge) falter

The Dallas Empire were the best Call of Duty team in 2020 and that form has lasted into 2021. The day started with 2020 MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro racking up 35 kills and just 17 deaths with almost two minutes of hill time on Map 1, but then it became the Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal show as the upsurging player hit star form with some huge clutches.

With Empire cleaning up their former teammate James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks’ New York Subliners, the day moved on with two tight Map 5’s. First, Bryan ‘Apathy’ Zhelyazkov and the Los Angeles Guerrillas outdueled a revamped Seattle Surge 3-2 and then, in a twist few saw coming, the Florida Mutineers came back against the Atlanta FaZe.

As Cesar ‘Skyz’ Bueno returned to the form that earned him MVP candidacy in 2020, the Mutineers flew back from a 2-1 deficit and eventually clinched the 3-2 victory against a FaZe team who stood near the top of most standings for this season.

Sunday, January 24

CDL Kickoff Classic: Teams & players

With this being the first official CDL matches in Black Ops Cold War, a lot of eyes are watching how the new rosters perform. All 12 teams had to make at least one change due to the switch to a 4v4 format, with some opting to completely revamp their squads.

Former Huntsman, Arcitys, will make his debut for Atlanta FaZe against the new-look Florida Mutineers, one of the top teams from the 2020 season, while Toronto Ultra and Minnesota ROKKR will add another installment to their “Battle of the North” rivalry.

Team Players
Atlanta FaZe Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, Arcitys
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Havok, Owakening, Slacked
London Royal Ravens Seany, Alexx, Dylan, Zer0
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Vivid, Apathy
Los Angeles Thieves SlasheR, Kenny, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Attach, Accuracy, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners ZooMaa, Clayster, Mack, HyDra
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion Skrapz, Classic, AquA, Fire
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, CleanX, Cammy

 