Treyarch reveal bug fixes & more coming to Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Treyarch reveal bug fixes & more coming to Black Ops Cold War

Published: 23/Jan/2021 14:03

by Joe Craven
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War treyarch

Black Ops Cold War developers Treyarch have revealed a number of bug fixes that players can expect in an upcoming update, including frustrating bugs relating to the H.A.R.P. scorestreak and Fireteam Dirty Bomb game mode. 

Since Black Ops Cold War’s launch, some fans have accused Treyarch of being slow to fix prevalent bugs and other issues in the most recent Call of Duty installment.

It’s quite a common complaint in the gaming community, with fans keen to see prompt action taken whenever something in-game isn’t working as it should.

Thankfully, Treyarch’s responsive community manager and BOCW Trello board have given us an idea of what we can expect in future updates, and there’s a host of frustrating bugs down to be sorted. They are as follows:

  • H.A.R.P. failing to show all enemies
  • Fireteam Dirty Bomb mode only allowing matches on Alpine
  • Negative CoD points balance
  • Intrusive HUD messages in FTDB
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
Black Ops Cold War is Treyarch’s latest CoD instalment.

H.A.R.P Scorestreak fix

Probably the most significant one is an issue with the H.A.R.P. scorestreak. Known as the Blackbird, Orbital V-SAT and HATR in previous Treyarch games, this scorestreak offers a live look at the location and direction of all enemy team members.

However, players have noticed that, in the weeks after its implementation, certain enemies fail to show. This is immensely frustrating for players who have earned the powerful scorestreak, only to die to an unseen enemy who should have appeared on their minimap.

Thankfully, this issue is now listed as having a scheduled fix, meaning we can expect a patch very soon, perhaps on January 26.

HARP scorestreak in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
The HARP sees the famous VSAT return in the 2020 title.

Fireteam Dirty Bomb

Next up, Treyarch have responded to an issue that sees Fireteam Dirty Bomb players only finding Alpine, despite Ruka and Sanatorium being the mode’s rotation.

Josh Torres, Treyarch’s Community Manager, responded to say that Treyarch are “tracking this issue but I don’t have any updates at this time.” A fix on this one could be slightly slower, but we can expect one soon now it’s on Treyarch’s radar.

Negative CoD point balances

Finally, fixes for negative CoD point balances and HUD notifications in FTDB are also scheduled. The former, rather bizarrely, saw players being told that their CoD point balances were below zero, while the latter saw intrusive messages about detonation remaining on screen for far too long.

Both these issues should be eradicated in Black Ops Cold War’s next update. For a full idea of the fixes Treyarch are investigating and have fixed, check out their dedicated Trello board.

Call of Duty

Do you need Xbox Live Gold and PS Plus to play Warzone?

Published: 23/Jan/2021 12:17

by Joe Craven
Warzone image with PS and Xbox logo
Activision/Sony/Microsoft

Playstation Warzone Xbox

As a free-to-play game, do you need to pay for Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus to play Call of Duty: Warzone?

Since its release back in March of 2020, Call of Duty’s Warzone has been completely free for all players regardless of platform. However, its status as an online game means that there has been some confusion over whether a paid subscription is necessary to play it.

Here, we’ll break down everything you need to know in order to play Warzone, regardless of whether you’re on Xbox or PlayStation. Needless to say, PC players can download Warzone and dive in without worrying about any of this stuff.

Warzone characters
Activision
Warzone has been popular across the world since its launch.

Do you need PS Plus to play Warzone?

We’ll tackle Playstation first, because it’s the more simple of the two. Warzone players playing on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 do not need an active PS Plus subscription.

The subscription costs £50/$60 for a 12-month period, but is not necessary for free to play titles. For example, players wanting to play Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare multiplayer will require an active subscription. Players who only want to play Warzone will not need to pay this annual fee.

Do you need Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone?

Unfortunately, for the time being, the opposite is true of Xbox Live Gold. The subscription service, Microsoft’s version of PS Plus, is needed to play free to play titles. It also costs £50/$60, but changes are coming.

On January 22, Xbox announced that they would be doubling the cost of Xbox Live Gold. While a $60 payment would previously get you 12 months access, this was cut in half to 6 months. Understandably, considerable backlash followed as Xbox players protested the price hike.

In response, Xbox immediately reversed their decision, stating that the cost of Xbox Live Gold will remain the same. They also announced that, “in the coming months”, it will no longer be necessary to have a Live Gold subscription to play free to play titles online.

In short, as of the publication of this article, Xbox players need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play Warzone. PlayStation players do not need a PS Plus subscription.

Xbox players can look forward to Microsoft implementing the changes they have promised, which should be in place by the Summer of 2021. We’ll update you when they’re finalized.