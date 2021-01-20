Is the DMR still OP in Warzone? Rumors spread that nerf has been reverted - Dexerto

Some Warzone players are concerned that the nerfs to the DMR-14 have been reverted and the weapon is back to its overpowered state. But, tests have denied these rumors – though players still have concerns.

Warzone’s integration with Black Ops Cold War was an extremely exciting update for the Call of Duty community. Combining the two games meant that Warzone players could finally enjoy a brand new set of weapons that hadn’t been tested in a battle royale environment.

After a short delay, the update was rolled out on December 16 and the new weapons were introduced into the game. It didn’t take players long to figure out the meta and one gun, in particular, stood out from the crowd. The now infamous DMR-14 – and it wasn’t long before the majority of players began using the weapon and labeling it as overpowered.

The gun plagued multiplayer matches for just over a month before it was nerfed in early January. It finally felt as if the days of the DMR-14 were at last behind us. Well, that was until a rumor began to circulate the nerf had inadvertently been reverted.

Has the DMR-14 nerf been reverted?

Rumors had begun to circulate among the Warzone community that the DMR nerfs had been reverted. Professional Warzone player Tommey even voiced his concern that the weapon was back to its original state: “Hate to break it to you, but I think they reverted the DMR nerf…”

Hate to break it to you, but I think they reverted the DMR nerf… — Tommey (@Tommey) January 19, 2021

Of course, news that the DMR had potentially been reverted back to its original power level had Warzone players extremely worried. Well-known figures in the Call of Duty scene such as Xclusive Ace and TrueGameData decided to do some investigating for themselves to see if the rumors were correct.

After testing the weapons, both of them said that the DMR nerfs had not been reverted.

A rumor has been floating around about a potential revert to the DMR nerf. I just tested and this isn't true. — Xclusive Ace (@TheXclusiveAce) January 19, 2021

Rumor from @ModernWarzone that the DMR nerf was reverted. I just tested, it is still nerfed. It is just still really good and people may not realize that for some reason. — TrueGameData (@TrueGameData) January 19, 2021

Despite the rumors being proven wrong, this certainly indicates that players are still unhappy with how powerful the DMR is in Warzone. The weapon may have been nerfed, but it’s still a solid choice for a medium-long range loadout.

It’ll be interesting to see if the DMR receives anymore nerfs or if the developers are finally satisfied with its power level. Either way, after a month of the weapon plaguing multiplayer before the nerf, it’s no surprise Warzone players are still paranoid about being killed by the now-infamous gun.