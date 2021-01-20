 Is the DMR still OP in Warzone? Rumors spread that nerf has been reverted - Dexerto
Is the DMR still OP in Warzone? Rumors spread that nerf has been reverted

Published: 20/Jan/2021 12:39

by Alex Garton
DMR-14 Warzone
Treyarch/Activision

Warzone

Some Warzone players are concerned that the nerfs to the DMR-14 have been reverted and the weapon is back to its overpowered state. But, tests have denied these rumors – though players still have concerns.

Warzone’s integration with Black Ops Cold War was an extremely exciting update for the Call of Duty community. Combining the two games meant that Warzone players could finally enjoy a brand new set of weapons that hadn’t been tested in a battle royale environment.

After a short delay, the update was rolled out on December 16 and the new weapons were introduced into the game. It didn’t take players long to figure out the meta and one gun, in particular, stood out from the crowd. The now infamous DMR-14 – and it wasn’t long before the majority of players began using the weapon and labeling it as overpowered.

The gun plagued multiplayer matches for just over a month before it was nerfed in early January. It finally felt as if the days of the DMR-14 were at last behind us. Well, that was until a rumor began to circulate the nerf had inadvertently been reverted.

Warzone sniper
Treyarch/Activision
Warzone’s Season 1 update launched on December 16.

Has the DMR-14 nerf been reverted?

Rumors had begun to circulate among the Warzone community that the DMR nerfs had been reverted. Professional Warzone player Tommey even voiced his concern that the weapon was back to its original state: “Hate to break it to you, but I think they reverted the DMR nerf…”

Of course, news that the DMR had potentially been reverted back to its original power level had Warzone players extremely worried. Well-known figures in the Call of Duty scene such as Xclusive Ace and TrueGameData decided to do some investigating for themselves to see if the rumors were correct.

After testing the weapons, both of them said that the DMR nerfs had not been reverted.

Despite the rumors being proven wrong, this certainly indicates that players are still unhappy with how powerful the DMR is in Warzone. The weapon may have been nerfed, but it’s still a solid choice for a medium-long range loadout.

It’ll be interesting to see if the DMR receives anymore nerfs or if the developers are finally satisfied with its power level. Either way, after a month of the weapon plaguing multiplayer before the nerf, it’s no surprise Warzone players are still paranoid about being killed by the now-infamous gun.

Call of Duty

Bizarre Warzone bug doesn’t show zone circle

Published: 20/Jan/2021 10:58

by Jacob Hale
Warzone gas mask storm
Activision

Warzone

A strange Warzone bug is affecting players by literally not showing them the zone circle — leaving them unaware of where to land or rotate.

Warzone has become somewhat of a haven for bizarre bugs and glitches to arise, frustrating players on a seemingly endless loop, with the likes of the stim glitch and invisibility glitch regularly rearing their ugly heads.

This issue, though, is completely random, and seems to be affecting the Buy Back modes — in the example here, BR Buy Back Solos.

Following the circle is one of the most important rules of any battle royale game, but that looks incredibly difficult when there’s not even a circle for you to see.

warzone storm closing gunfight
Activision
Staying inside the circle is much harder when there’s no circle to follow.

What’s worse in the instance here, and what makes it look to be a Buy Back bug and perhaps not one affecting every mode in the game, is that HungLikeALemur doesn’t spawn in with the standard $4500, essentially making the game significantly harder off the rip.

While it’s not uncommon for the circle to be slow to pop up, occasionally, it does eventually turn up, hopefully not too long after you’re able to drop.

It’s unclear for how long Lemur was unable to see the circle for and where he was meant to be going, but even after over a minute, there was no sign of it on the map.

As you can imagine, this essentially ruins matches for people, but it doesn’t seem to be a particularly widespread issue just yet, with clips like these being more of a rarity than other common bugs and glitches.

That said, it’s definitely something Warzone developers Raven Software will want to investigate to ensure it doesn’t become a more frequent thing, and hopefully prevent it from happening altogether.