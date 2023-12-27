Warzone mouse & keyboard players say it’s “impossible” to win Gulag against controller

Some Call of Duty: Warzone PC players think competing in the Gulag with a mouse and keyboard is more difficult than ever, while aim assist on controller makes things easy.

The contention between PC and console players when it comes to matters of competitive shooters seldom lets up.

Console players have long argued that PC users gain an unfair advantage because of mouse and keyboard. Meanwhile, those on PC say aim assist on controllers does most of the work for PlayStation and Xbox owners.

Call of Duty titles often rest at the center of this ongoing argument, and the latest version of Warzone is no exception. Interestingly, some PC players believe competing in the Gulag is even worse now with mouse and keyboard controls.

Warzone PC users say Gulag is “impossible” on mouse & keyboard

A Redditor recently shared their K/D ratio woes, lamenting that they haven’t “won a single gulag in the new Warzone…” Several people joined the thread to say they’ve been similarly unlucky while playing with mouse and keyboard controls.

One user responded, “Same here. I’m m&kb. Almost impossible to [win].” Another person argued that controller aim assist most definitely has an advantage. “Are you MnK? If so I feel the same way. The gulag is setup to give super short-range fights where controller aim assist just fully takes over.”

Activision Blizzard

Elsewhere in the thread, a different Redditor further broke down how aim assist works against PC players. They claimed that when aiming at someone’s head, switching to ADS automatically moves the reticle a foot away because of aim sway.

Aim assist “fights it and you get an almost perfect aim from where your hip reticle is compared to where it is while ADS. Simply put, aim assist has always been strong in COD but it’s even stronger in this game.”

Other Warzone players say the visual recoil on mouse and keyboard is worse than on controller, and that’s the real issue. On the other hand, some mouse and keyboard users insist they haven’t noticed a problem at all.

Regardless, the aim assist argument obviously won’t be ending anytime in the near future.