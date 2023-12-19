Warzone glitch traps players in the gulag forever

Warzone players are getting trapped in the gulag forever, having to wait until the match ends.

Despite being put in the gulag with other players, the game isn’t placing them into the usual one-on-one match.

Instead, they’re stuck roaming the hallway, aimless, while the rest of the match continues outside.

However, some players have even been able to win the match itself while being stuck.

Warzone players are winning entire matches in the gulag

The subreddit for Warzone is full of examples of players being stuck in the gulag. One such post shows a screenshot of two opposing players stuck together.

Article continues after ad

The post comes with the caption: “Last two people in the game. How long am I keeping my console on?”

Article continues after ad

The comments and responses to this post are full of players sharing their similar experiences in Warzone.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

One response even linked to another post where players were stuck in the gulag for over two hours and 25 minutes.

One player mentioned having been stuck, alone, in the gulag until the very end of the match, resulting in them getting the win without recording a single kill.

Article continues after ad

Others are telling stories of how they overcame the stalemate of being the last two people stuck in the gulag to see who would leave the match to end it.

Some of them have run races around the gulag to see who wins, while another player explained they developed their own form of Rock, Paper, Scissors using standing, crouching, and prone instead.

Article continues after ad

As of now, this issue has not been addressed by the developers and there has been no indication of a fix coming.