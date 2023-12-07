What are Warzone Gulag Public Events? All new random modifiers explained

With Warzone Season 1 now in effect, players are just coming to grips with Gulag Public Events. From a look at every unique modifier to how they all work, here’s what you need to know.

It’s been over three years since Warzone first released and flipped the CoD franchise on its head. Now regarded as one of the most popular Battle Royales on the market, Activision is constantly seeking to keep things fresh and have players coming back season after season.

With this year’s annual release, Modern Warfare 3, now integrated thanks to the Season 1 update, thousands are indeed jumping back to the title to see all the latest changes. And as part of the new Urzikstan map, one particular change in the Gulag is standing out.

Gulag Public Events are a brand new feature this season and we’ve got the full rundown below to get you up to speed right away.

Activision The Warzone Season 1 Gulag not only brings a new layout, but new Public Events too.

Warzone Gulag Public Events explained

Functioning just the same as regular Public Events out in the wild while exploring Urzikstan, Gulag Public Events are random-chance modifiers that can change how 1v1s play out.

Some look to spice up the rapid encounter while others go a little easier on those involved, reducing the stress of the situation. But much like the other Public Events, there’s no predicting which Gulag Public Event may come into focus, if any at all. It’s completely uncontrollable.

All Warzone Season 1 Gulag Public Events

There are three unique Gulag Public Events to be mindful of throughout Warzone Season 1. They can appear at any time so it’s well worth brushing up and making sure you’re prepared for every possible situation.

Below are the three Gulag Public Events and how they work:

Go Again: Players who lose in the Gulag will immediately be given a second chance. If they lose the next 1v1, they are eliminated as normal.

Players who lose in the Gulag will immediately be given a second chance. If they lose the next 1v1, they are eliminated as normal. Cash Grab: Warzone players can find more cash scattered around the Gulag than normal, as well as a large pile in the center of the map. This will give them extra funds for buying weapons and Killstreaks when they return to the match.

Warzone players can find more cash scattered around the Gulag than normal, as well as a large pile in the center of the map. This will give them extra funds for buying weapons and Killstreaks when they return to the match. Locked & Loaded: Instead of the base weapons usually found in the Gulag, both players start with two random upgraded guns and armor plates, adding an extra dimension to the fight.

Activision The Gulag has always provided Warzone’s most intense battles.

For the time being, Warzone players have to keep these three random events in mind. Though as always, there’s a chance plenty more will soon be added to the mix. We’re sure to see all sorts of variations over the coming weeks and months, so keep your eyes peeled for further changes in the Gulag.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest developments. But in the meantime, be sure to brush up on the rest of our Warzone Season 1 coverage here.