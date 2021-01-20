Bizarre Warzone bug doesn’t show zone circle - Dexerto

A strange Warzone bug is affecting players by literally not showing them the zone circle — leaving them unaware of where to land or rotate.
Warzone has become somewhat of a haven for bizarre bugs and glitches to arise, frustrating players on a seemingly endless loop, with the likes of the stim glitch and invisibility glitch regularly rearing their ugly heads.
This issue, though, is completely random, and seems to be affecting the Buy Back modes — in the example here, BR Buy Back Solos.
Following the circle is one of the most important rules of any battle royale game, but that looks incredibly difficult when there’s not even a circle for you to see.
Staying inside the circle is much harder when there’s no circle to follow.
What’s worse in the instance here, and what makes it look to be a Buy Back bug and perhaps not one affecting every mode in the game, is that HungLikeALemur doesn’t spawn in with the standard $4500, essentially making the game significantly harder off the rip.
While it’s not uncommon for the circle to be slow to pop up, occasionally, it does eventually turn up, hopefully not too long after you’re able to drop.
It’s unclear for how long Lemur was unable to see the circle for and where he was meant to be going, but even after over a minute, there was no sign of it on the map.
As you can imagine, this essentially ruins matches for people, but it doesn’t seem to be a particularly widespread issue just yet, with clips like these being more of a rarity than other common bugs and glitches.
That said, it’s definitely something Warzone developers Raven Software will want to investigate to ensure it doesn’t become a more frequent thing, and hopefully prevent it from happening altogether.
The very first Assault Rifle unlocked in Black Ops Cold War also happens to be one of the strongest if you follow our rundown on the best possible XM4 loadouts.
While you might think to overlook the base weapons unlocked from the very beginning in any Call of Duty title, the starters in Black Ops Cold War are among the best guns in the game. From the MP5 SMG to the Pelington sniper, the first weapons in most categories can dominate in the right hands and ARs are no different.
The XM4 is unlocked as soon as you start in multiplayer and it’s a rather well-rounded pick. It doesn’t boast the highest damage output or the fastest fire rate. However, it’s arguably the most reliable pick all around.
If you stick with it from the jump and level it through to 55, you’ll have access to a consistent AR whenever the situation calls for it. Here’s an overview of the best possible loadouts for all play-styles to get the most out of the XM4 in Black Ops Cold War.
Most accurate XM4 loadout
This loadout will keep your shot on point with the XM4.
Attachments
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator
Barrel: 13.5 Reinforced Heavy
Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: 40 Rnd
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Pad
Secondary
1911
Perks
Perk 1: Flak Jacket
Perk 2: Gearhead
Perk 3: Ghost
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Stimshot
Field Upgrade: Field Mic
Wildcard – Gunfighter
While other Wildcards can be solid to get you more perks or more equipment, Gunfighter is essential to help the XM4 reach its full potential. Dropping in with eight unique attachments will make you a real threat on the map.
You can pick and choose whichever Optic you’d like. Though with most ARs, you never want to limit your overall vision. Selecting a smaller sight can help keep you aware of everything nearby, rather than scoping in and having tunnel vision ruin your streak.
Since the XM4 is an all-around solid weapon, there’s no need to deviate from its general strength. Attachments like the Field Agent Grip, SOCOM Eliminator, and even the Laser Sight will help keep your shots accurate.
Whether you’re up close or chipping away from across the map, this loadout will ensure every gunfight is winnable.
Long-range XM4 loadout
If you’re looking to play at a distance, this is the XM4 loadout for you.
Attachments
Optic: –
Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator
Barrel: 13.5 Reinforced Heavy
Body: –
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: –
Secondary
LW3 – Tundra
Perks
Perk 1: Paranoia
Perk 2: Assassin
Perk 3: Ghost
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Stimshot
Field Upgrade: Assault Pack
Wildcard – Law Breaker
If you’re looking for a long-distance variant with the XM4, we’ve got you covered. ARs can be surprisingly lethal from across the map and this setup proves just that. Thanks to a focus on accurate attachments, your shots will be landing no matter the range.
Take the 13.5 Reinforced Heavy Barrel, for instance. This comes with the perfect tradeoff to maximize both bullet velocity and overall range. Rather than hindering one or the other, it’s a solid middle ground so that you can get the best of both worlds. There’s no use having an extreme range attachment if you have to lead your shots by a huge amount.
Moreover, carrying a sniper with you as your secondary ensures you’ll never be out of the fight. After you’ve drained a mag from a distance, you can quickly swap over to a one-shot killing machine with the LW3.
Best competitive XM4 loadout
This XM4 loadout is the best for all-around competition.
Attachments
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: –
Barrel: 13.7 Extended / 13.7 Takedown
Body: –
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: –
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Pad
Secondary
1911
Perks
Perk 1: Tactical Mask & Flak Jacket
Perk 2: Assassin & Scavenger
Perk 3: Ninja & Ghost
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Stimshot
Field Upgrade: Assault Pack
Wildcard – Perk Greed
When it comes to competitive play, you want an XM4 loadout fit for any situation. While playing the AR role, you’ll be taking gunfights from mid to long-range more often than not, but you can often find yourself closer to your enemies as well.
With this setup, you’ll be ready to take anyone down. The Field Agent Grip is a staple for any AR class, according to CDL pro Octane. The same can be said for the Raider Pad and the Airborne Elastic Wrap. With these attachments, your version of the XM4 will be as well-rounded as possible.
Ultimately, buffing your Operator with a variety of perks is what’s going to set you apart here. Gunskill is one thing, but having a loadout prepared for everything will keep you winning map after map.
Fastest XM4 loadout
If you have a need for speed, this is the ultimate XM4 loadout for you.
Attachments
Optic: –
Muzzle: –
Barrel: 11.8 Ranger
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Magazine: SAS Mag Clamp
Handle: –
Stock: Raider Pad
Secondary
Knife
Perks
Perk 1: Flak Jacket & Forward Intel
Perk 2: Scavenger & Tracker
Perk 3: Gung-Ho & Ghost
Equipment
Lethal: Semtex
Tactical: Stimshot
Field Upgrade: Field Mic
Wildcard – Perk Greed
To be the fastest with an AR, you’re going to need a finely-tuned loadout. Thanks to these attachments and various perks, you’ll be zooming through the map with your XM4 in no time.
First up is the 11.8 Ranger Barrel. This is important as it’s the only attachment in its class that improves your bullet velocity without actually slowing you down. Others come with slightly improved buffs, but the negative effects are simply too much of a tradeoff.
Similar can be said for the Underbarrel. Infiltrator Grip will help your movement speed in all regards, not just one specific area. You’ll be able to sprint faster, aim quicker, strafe with more agility, and everything in between.
Everything in this loadout is intended to maximize speed. Hence why a Knife secondary can come in handy. Whenever you’re out of the fight, swapping over will improve your sprint speed.
Best objective-based XM4 loadout
Hopping on the objective has never been easier thanks to this XM4 loadout.
Attachments
Optic: –
Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator
Barrel: 13.5” Reinforced Heavy
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: –
Magazine: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: –
Secondary
Gallo SA12
Perks
Perk 1: Flak Jacket & Tactical Mask
Perk 2: Tracker & Gearhead
Perk 3: Ghost & Cold Blooded
Equipment
Lethal: Semtex
Tactical: Stimshot
Field Upgrade: Field Mic
Wildcard – Perk Greed
If flooding the hill or capturing objectives is your primary goal in Black Ops Cold War, you’ll need the right class for the job. Objective players often go underappreciated but you’ll be able to make a huge impact in every game with this XM4 loadout.
Arguably the most important aspect of this class is the perks. You’ll need both Flak Jacket and Tac Mask to survive all incoming spam while you’re playing the objective. Keeping alive through this onslaught is vital if you’re aiming for wins over everything else.
The attachments here give you one of the most well-rounded XM4 setups possible. Gunfights from all ranges won’t be an issue and the 50 Rnd Fast Mag will keep you firing for longer than usual.
With 55 levels to get through, it’s one of the easier grinds in the game given just how versatile the XM4 is. Unlike other ARs that can be a nuisance early on without some powerful buffs from various attachments.