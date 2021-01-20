Bizarre Warzone bug doesn’t show zone circle - Dexerto

The very first Assault Rifle unlocked in Black Ops Cold War also happens to be one of the strongest if you follow our rundown on the best possible XM4 loadouts.

While you might think to overlook the base weapons unlocked from the very beginning in any Call of Duty title, the starters in Black Ops Cold War are among the best guns in the game. From the MP5 SMG to the Pelington sniper, the first weapons in most categories can dominate in the right hands and ARs are no different.

The XM4 is unlocked as soon as you start in multiplayer and it’s a rather well-rounded pick. It doesn’t boast the highest damage output or the fastest fire rate. However, it’s arguably the most reliable pick all around.

If you stick with it from the jump and level it through to 55, you’ll have access to a consistent AR whenever the situation calls for it. Here’s an overview of the best possible loadouts for all play-styles to get the most out of the XM4 in Black Ops Cold War.

Most accurate XM4 loadout

Attachments

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

Barrel: 13.5 Reinforced Heavy

Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Pad

Secondary

1911

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Flak Jacket Perk 2: Gearhead

Gearhead Perk 3: Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Wildcard – Gunfighter

While other Wildcards can be solid to get you more perks or more equipment, Gunfighter is essential to help the XM4 reach its full potential. Dropping in with eight unique attachments will make you a real threat on the map.

You can pick and choose whichever Optic you’d like. Though with most ARs, you never want to limit your overall vision. Selecting a smaller sight can help keep you aware of everything nearby, rather than scoping in and having tunnel vision ruin your streak.

Since the XM4 is an all-around solid weapon, there’s no need to deviate from its general strength. Attachments like the Field Agent Grip, SOCOM Eliminator, and even the Laser Sight will help keep your shots accurate.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War grenade launcher easter egg discovered in Campaign

Whether you’re up close or chipping away from across the map, this loadout will ensure every gunfight is winnable.

Long-range XM4 loadout

Attachments

Optic: –

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

Barrel: 13.5 Reinforced Heavy

Body: –

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: –

Secondary

LW3 – Tundra

Perks

Perk 1: Paranoia

Perk 2: Assassin

Perk 3: Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Wildcard – Law Breaker

If you’re looking for a long-distance variant with the XM4, we’ve got you covered. ARs can be surprisingly lethal from across the map and this setup proves just that. Thanks to a focus on accurate attachments, your shots will be landing no matter the range.

Take the 13.5 Reinforced Heavy Barrel, for instance. This comes with the perfect tradeoff to maximize both bullet velocity and overall range. Rather than hindering one or the other, it’s a solid middle ground so that you can get the best of both worlds. There’s no use having an extreme range attachment if you have to lead your shots by a huge amount.

Read More: How to make your Call of Duty stats public in Warzone

Moreover, carrying a sniper with you as your secondary ensures you’ll never be out of the fight. After you’ve drained a mag from a distance, you can quickly swap over to a one-shot killing machine with the LW3.

Best competitive XM4 loadout

Attachments

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: –

Barrel: 13.7 Extended / 13.7 Takedown

Body: –

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: –

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Pad

Secondary

1911

Perks

Perk 1: Tactical Mask & Flak Jacket

Perk 2: Assassin & Scavenger

Perk 3: Ninja & Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Wildcard – Perk Greed

When it comes to competitive play, you want an XM4 loadout fit for any situation. While playing the AR role, you’ll be taking gunfights from mid to long-range more often than not, but you can often find yourself closer to your enemies as well.

With this setup, you’ll be ready to take anyone down. The Field Agent Grip is a staple for any AR class, according to CDL pro Octane. The same can be said for the Raider Pad and the Airborne Elastic Wrap. With these attachments, your version of the XM4 will be as well-rounded as possible.

Ultimately, buffing your Operator with a variety of perks is what’s going to set you apart here. Gunskill is one thing, but having a loadout prepared for everything will keep you winning map after map.

Fastest XM4 loadout

Attachments

Optic: –

Muzzle: –

Barrel: 11.8 Ranger

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Magazine: SAS Mag Clamp

Handle: –

Stock: Raider Pad

Secondary

Knife

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket & Forward Intel

Perk 2: Scavenger & Tracker

Perk 3: Gung-Ho & Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Wildcard – Perk Greed

To be the fastest with an AR, you’re going to need a finely-tuned loadout. Thanks to these attachments and various perks, you’ll be zooming through the map with your XM4 in no time.

First up is the 11.8 Ranger Barrel. This is important as it’s the only attachment in its class that improves your bullet velocity without actually slowing you down. Others come with slightly improved buffs, but the negative effects are simply too much of a tradeoff.

Read More: How to unlock Black Ops Cold War Streetsweeper Shotgun

Similar can be said for the Underbarrel. Infiltrator Grip will help your movement speed in all regards, not just one specific area. You’ll be able to sprint faster, aim quicker, strafe with more agility, and everything in between.

Everything in this loadout is intended to maximize speed. Hence why a Knife secondary can come in handy. Whenever you’re out of the fight, swapping over will improve your sprint speed.

Best objective-based XM4 loadout

Attachments

Optic: –

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

Barrel: 13.5” Reinforced Heavy

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: –

Magazine: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: –

Secondary

Gallo SA12

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket & Tactical Mask

Perk 2: Tracker & Gearhead

Perk 3: Ghost & Cold Blooded

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Wildcard – Perk Greed

If flooding the hill or capturing objectives is your primary goal in Black Ops Cold War, you’ll need the right class for the job. Objective players often go underappreciated but you’ll be able to make a huge impact in every game with this XM4 loadout.

Arguably the most important aspect of this class is the perks. You’ll need both Flak Jacket and Tac Mask to survive all incoming spam while you’re playing the objective. Keeping alive through this onslaught is vital if you’re aiming for wins over everything else.

The attachments here give you one of the most well-rounded XM4 setups possible. Gunfights from all ranges won’t be an issue and the 50 Rnd Fast Mag will keep you firing for longer than usual.

With 55 levels to get through, it’s one of the easier grinds in the game given just how versatile the XM4 is. Unlike other ARs that can be a nuisance early on without some powerful buffs from various attachments.

Read More: Best settings to increase Black Ops Cold War PC FPS

Once you’re all set with this particular loadout and looking for the next challenge, be sure to check our other Black Ops Cold War weapon guides to get the most out of every gun in the game.