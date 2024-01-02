Warzone players claim “way too dark” Gulag makes it impossible to see

Call of Duty: Warzone players say Urzikstan’s Gulag looks “way too dark,” making it impossible to spot enemies.

Warzone received a new map in December 2023 – Urzikstan – which offered a different change of pace for the Gulag. One big shift came in the form of a rope mechanic that gives risk-takers a chance to escape.

But the possibility of loading into the arena without the lights on constituted the most significant update to the formula. Forcing players to fight each other in complete darkness may sound interesting on paper, however, some have already grown frustrated.

And it doesn’t help that certain in-game skins will render other players nearly impossible to see.

Warzone players argue the Gulag is now “too dark”

Redditor ShinyHead0 called out the Gulag‘s overwhelming darkness in a recent post, claiming “You can literally sit still in a corner with a dark skin and nobody can see you.”

The user added that they’ve tested the waters with friends, hiding in what should be plain sight only for other players not to notice their presence.

Other Warzone players were quick to chime in and agree that Urzikstan’s Gulag is unbelievably dark at times. One user said they now expect to lose whenever they end up in the Gulag: “Can’t see sh**. Pair that with a 75% sidewinder rate, I just go in expecting to lose each time.”

The new Sidewinder weapon, which has already divided COD players, doesn’t make navigating the darkness any easier, according to the Reddit comments. “Good luck seeing anything with the sidewinder in there,” reads one reply.

To preemptively ward off suggestions about adjusting the in-game brightness, one person argued that doing so would only “make the make game lighter than intended.”

It’ll be interesting to see if and how developers respond to these complaints throughout Urzikstan’s stay.