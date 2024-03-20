Warzone players ecstatic as most hated Gulag feature is finally removed

Warzone players are rejoicing as a new update has removed a controversial loadout option from the Gulag.

Laser sights have been removed from Gulag loadouts in March 19’s update to the game and the community couldn’t be happier about it. But why were they so controversial in the first place?

When Night Vision modes came to Gulag in Warzone, players immediately aimed their displeasure at the laser sights being forced onto loadouts.

The issue grew from the fact that these lasers were visible to the enemy, meaning that both players’ positions were easily found. Now, that won’t be a problem.

Article continues after ad

The change came as part of the March 19 update, which brought about a lot of tweaks to both Warzone and the other modes in Modern Warfare III.

Across social media, Warzone fans have praised the change, as over on X, one user said: “Finally removed the lasers. Wow thank god an actual useful feature.”

Article continues after ad

Over on the Warzone subreddit, one player simply said about the announcement: “Can I upvote this 100 times. FINALLY.”

This doesn’t mean that everyone is happy, though, as one player countered this change with a concern for playstyle:

“Let the camping resume.”

Of course, this is but a small change. The player base is still asking for some attention to be paid to other issues, primarily the perceived increase in cheating and other bugs in the game.

Article continues after ad

Even with these other demands, it’s clear that the players are happy to have this change to make the Gulag experience better.