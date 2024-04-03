Warzone Gulag Climb & Punishment event explained

Call of Duty Warzone’s Gulag is getting a new wrinkle in Season 3 as a new event, Climb & Punishment is coming to the game.

Season 3 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is bringing some new elements to Warzone. Rebirth Island is returning, a new Battle Pass is coming, and some weapons are being tweaked for gameplay balance.

Arguably the biggest change that players will notice is the new addition to the Gulag, the second-chance battleground in Warzone. The new event is called Climb and Punishment and will see two ladders drop down from the roof of the arena for both players to escape and rejoin the action.

The event will not happen in every Gulag fight, as it only has a chance to trigger. The event is not for players deploying on Rebirth Island either, as it will only occur on Urzikstan for now.

In addition to rejoining the action on the Island after climbing the ladder, players will also earn $3,500 for completing the event.

The ladders dropping, however, is not a guarantee that players will get an easy out of the Gulag. Opponents can still shoot and potentially eliminate players as they climb the ladder.

Players should have their proximity chat on just for the chance that the ladders drop so that they can negotiate a truce with their Gulag opponent and make it out of the ring safely. Or, players can use the ladder as bait and take down their opponent as they try to climb to safety.

Players will have to see for themselves whether it is worth taking on opponents in the fight to the death or simply escaping to fight another day in Urzikstan if the new event triggers.