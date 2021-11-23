Warzone players are getting serious “Far Cry” vibes from new Pacific teaser

Leaked operators and weapons from Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific are taking players down memory lane to Far Cry 3 ahead of launch.

The new Pacific, Caldera map is set to come out on December 8, but key art of the new game was leaked online a few weeks early.

The new Warzone Pacific operators and weapons featured in this leak led to comparisons to another game franchise: Far Cry.

Warzone meets Far Cry in Pacific

“WW2 game looks like f**king Far Cry,” one user replied in the comments. As that one quip earned hundreds of upvotes, its safe to say plenty of other players agreed as well.

It’s not hard to see where they’re coming from either. The palm trees and tropical setting in general harken back to Far Cry 3. Not only that, but the operators shown also remind us of the guerrillas in Far Cry 4.

“Straight up thought this was a post off the Far Cry sub,” another user replied. If you removed the Warzone logo it could definitely be confused for some kind of DLC for the Ubisoft game.

While there are serious WWII vibes coming from the new teasers as well, we don’t know if the next installment in Warzone will be set then, or still in the 80s like Verdansk.

Players will definitely be on the lookout for more leaks as we get closer to Warzone Pacific’s December 8 release date, and we’ll be sure to update you on any details that come out before then.