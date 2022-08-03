Warzone players are already ‘abusing’ the buffed Combat Shotgun

Warzone players are already using the Combat Shotgun as a close-quarters monster after its latest buff is finding the weapon in more players’ loadouts.

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch on July 27 gave a host of weapons much-needed balance tuning, including eight shotguns that saw their pellet damage increase by 26%. It’s a straightforward change, but one that’s been making all the difference for some.

Call of Duty players have been enjoying how the meta has been shifting to include a broader range of guns that haven’t been used much like the VLK Rogue, among others.

And now it looks as if people are finding the sweet spot for using the Combat Shotgun, which was one of the weapons to get some extra damage after the latest round of nerfs.

Warzone players praise Combat Shotgun

Warzone players like user ‘Wooden_Falcon3992’ are causing mayhem in the battle royale with the Combat shotty that can wreck a player’s day.

The clip shows them in a fierce battle near the zone, a perfect situation to have high-impact rounds down players who’ve been taking gas damage.

“The Combat Shotgun is incredibly viable right now and in a good spot balance-wise despite being a two-shot kill,” the player said. “Considering it’s a two-shot, giving it a one-shot potential would be way too overpowered and it would remove the skill gap.”

The player shed some light on the build they were rocking in the video, and said they got it from YouTuber Elgoomtaf: “M97 full choke, sawed off barrel, 12 gauge 5 round magazine, Incendiary rounds, Vital, Quick, Mark VI Skeletal, and Taped Grip.”

There’s a few different ways you can make the Combat Shotgun viable since it’s an overall short-range beast.

Though there are some other shotguns that may outdo the weapon in a given scenario, the double-pump shotty has been a favorite among Warzone players.