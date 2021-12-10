Warzone Pacific K_D leaderboard dominated by new Vanguard weapons

Warzone’s Pacific update brought 40 Vanguard weapons into the battle royale and a couple of them have already skyrocketed to the top of the K/D leaderboard.

The Warzone community was excited to get their hands on the brand-new map and weapons as the game finally got shaken up on December 8.

Even though the meta hasn’t shifted yet, people are starting to look for the next OTs 9 or EM2 in the Vanguard pool.

Players made need to look no further for the perfect loadout as a couple of Vanguard guns are dominating the competition on Caldera.

Vanguard weapons dominate Warzone Pacific K/D leaderboard

With 40 new guns introduced to Warzone, players have been testing out different ones to figure out which can be the meta.

It appears that there are three guns that could be finding their way into that and be leveled up as they rank in the top four on the K/D leaderboard.

According to WZRanked at the time of writing this, the NZ-41 ranks as the highest K/D weapon with a 1.42. Right behind it is the PPSh-41 with a 1.39, and at fourth is the Automaton with a 1.24 K/D.

In total six guns are in the top 10 for K/D but none of them are getting picked. While these weapons still rank quite low in popularity that could change soon as these are tearing up the island of Caldera.

Nerfs to Cold War and Modern Warfare guns could mean that once people start to unlock attachments for the Vanguard ones, we see an influx of them running around Warzone.

For now, if you’re looking to get an early jump on the future meta then this could be your chance to test out these guns and master them before others jump on the hype train.