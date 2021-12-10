JGOD shows how to prevent recoil on new Warzone weapons

Warzone Pacific and Vanguard weapons are finally here but before hopping into a match JGOD reveals the best ways to prevent recoil on your guns.

The new Warzone Pacific update integrated 40 guns from Vanguard into the battle royale.

Players have quickly noticed that most of the new weapons are packed with insane recoil and very hard to control.

While players continue to test out different loadouts to dominate Caldera, JGOD has provided a guide to creating no recoil weapons.

JGOD shows best Warzone attachments to reduce recoil

In his YouTube video, JGOD pulls up the STG, one of Vanguard’s most popular weapons, and compares its base recoil pattern will different attachments.

He breaks down every single slot and shows how the recoil is changed with that specific attachment equipped.

From his testing he revealed which ones are the best to reduce recoil:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optic: 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom

1229/Slate 3.25x Custom Stock: VDD 27 Precision

VDD 27 Precision Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

While these were only tested on the STG, JGOD claims that they should work similarly on other weapons especially if they are in the same class. “I was able to copy some of those fundamentals and apply them to other weapons and notice a significant improvement.”

Each of these attachments did the best at reducing the spread of the bullets which makes the recoil very easy to control.

Some of the attachments barely made a difference and JGOD said those can come down to preference but overall these did the best job to fully maximize each slot to mitigate recoil.