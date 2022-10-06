Warzone October 6 patch notes: Armaguerra 43 nerf, bug fixes, more

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Developer Raven Software released patch notes for Warzone’s October 6 patch, which included a few notable weapon nerfs and bug fixes.

Recently Activision confirmed that Warzone Season 5 Reloaded will be the last season before Warzone 2 is released.

However, that doesn’t mean that Activision and developer Raven Software have stopped updating Warzone, as evidenced by a new update released on October 6, 2022.

Though brief, Raven Software released official patch notes for this new update, which included a handful of notable weapon nerfs as well as some general bug fixes.

Warzone October 6 patch notes

As for weapon changes, four total weapons were nerfed through the October 6 Warzone update.

First, the UGM-8 Assault Rifle from COD Vanguard was nerfed, with its minimum damage being decreased from 22 to 21.

Next, the Lienna 57 LMG from COD Vanguard was nerfed. Specifically, its upper torso damage multiplier was decreased to 1.0 from 1.05 and its minimum damage was decreased from 27 down to 24.

Only one Sniper Rifle was nerfed as well, with the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle’s bullet velocity getting decreased from 980 to 900.

Finally, the Armaguerra 43 Submachine Gun had its minimum damage decreased from 23 to 21.

Additionally, the patch introduced several bug fixes involving Loadout and Camo issues.

The full Warzone October 6, 2022 patch notes can be found below:

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing the BP50 (VG) Completionist Camo Challenges to not appear.

Fixed an issue causing the Zombies Camo tab to not appear for the BP50 (VG).

Fixed an issue causing Loadouts to fall through the ground near Peak.

Fixed an issue causing Loadouts to be launched into the air when shot with a Rocket

Launcher.

Fixed an issue causing some Weapon Rarities to be incorrect.

WEAPONS

» Assault Rifles «

UGM-8 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 21, down from 22

» Light Machine Guns «

Lienna 57 (VG)

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier Decreased to 1.0, down from 1.05

Min Damage Decreased to 24, down from 27

» Sniper Rifles «

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

Bullet Velocity decreased to 900, down from 980

» Submachine Guns «

Armaguerra 43 (VG)