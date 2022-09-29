Warzone’s new Rebirth Island Resurgence Supreme playlist explained

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

With the arrival of the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update came a brand new Rebirth Island-specific playlist known as Resurgence Supreme. But how exactly does this new mode differ from normal Resurgence? Here’s everything you need to know.

As Warzone Season 5 Reloaded rolled out on September 28, marking the final major update for the original Battle Royale ahead of Warzone 2, an explosive new playlist came into focus to round things out with a bang.

Known as Resurgence Supreme, this limited time mode drops players into an action-packed round of competition on Rebirth Island. And while the popular map may be disappearing for a while, if recent leaks hold true, fans can get the most out of it while it’s still around thanks to this new playlist.

So before you drop back in for the Season 5 Reloaded patch, be sure to brush up on all there is to know about Rebirth Island Resurgence Supreme.

How does Rebirth Island Resurgence Supreme work?

At its core, Resurgence Supreme intends to be a more competitive version of the standard Resurgence mode. The same respawn rules are still in effect, meaning there’s no Gulag and players can simply go again after a set amount of time, however, a few crucial changes ramp things up in this Supreme alternative.

“The focus is on skill more than creating the best Loadout,” devs explained in a recent blog post. Thus, loot found throughout the map is all of epic quality of greater. You won’t struggle to find devastating weapon Blueprints and powerful equipment to keep you in the fight, thereby reducing the need for a custom class.

Activision Rebirth Island is the first map to receive this Resurgence Supreme playlist.

Moreover, health is increased across the board to raise the overall Time To Kill (TTK) and give you better odds of surviving an attack. With more time to think and return fire, you should find a more competitive Rebirth than ever before.

Last but not least, the respawn timer has been increased for this playlist, making deaths a little more meaningful than they were previously.

Rebirth Island Resurgence Supreme is available in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads.

Resurgence Trials Victory Calling Card Challenge

If you’re checking out the new mode in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, you may as well push to complete a unique challenge exclusive to the mode.

The Resurgence Trials Victory Calling Card can be yours by winning a match with at least 15 kills to your name.