Superstore Resurgence is set to be the fastest game mode Warzone has seen in quite some time. Here’s how the lightning-quick playlist works.

Alongside Warzone’s more traditional Battle Royale modes, devs often look to shake things up a bit with all kinds of limited-time offerings. With Season 5 now in focus, that trend is continuing as Superstore Resurgence joins the rotation.

While a brand new game mode on the whole, its name may ring some bells for experienced Warzone players. From the return of the iconic POI to its integration with the Resurgence ruleset, there’s plenty to be excited about when this one goes live.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full rundown of how it all works.

Activision Superstore is finally back in the spotlight.

Superstore returning to Warzone in Season 5

More than four years on from its debut as part of the original Warzone map, Verdansk, the fan-favorite Superstore POI is finally making its way back to the CoD BR.

Atlas Superstore is set to feature on the Urzikstan map in Season 5, launching on July 24. The beloved POI returns in all its glory, with its original layout intact, though with a handful of fresh changes to keep veterans on their toes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What is Superstore Resurgence in Warzone?

With Superstore coming back into the fold in Season 5, what better way to celebrate than with an LTM focusing exclusively on the POI?

Superstore Resurgence is exactly that, a limited-time playlist that drops players into Superstore and Superstore alone. The entire match plays out around this lone POI, ensuring you’re never more than a few seconds from your next gunfight.

The mode drops 28 players into the tiny location and gives them just 10 minutes to wreak havoc. As the Resurgence rules are in effect, respawns are plentiful as you’re frequently able to drop back into the map and rack up more kills.

Article continues after ad

As the battle takes place across just the one POI, high-tier loot is set to be scattered throughout, and of course, you can always purchase your own custom loadouts to really do some damage.