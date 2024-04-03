Warzone’s return to Rebirth Island is a nostalgia trip for all the wrong reasons

The return of Rebirth Island was meant to be a major kickoff for Warzone’s Season 3 that could bring old players back in droves, but that was before the launch was marred with bugs, delays, and a litany of other issues.

Despite the hype for the return of Rebirth Island in Warzone, the launch of Season 3 is off to a rough start thanks to bugs, connection issues, and the “sweats” taking over the map.

The start of a new season of content for any game is always going to have some issues at first, but to have this event hyped up to the degree it was, and to then release in this state, is a big disappointment.

It’s reminding many players why Warzone may not be for them anymore, and for any old players the devs wanted back, a reminder of why they’ve been away.

Immediately when Season 3 launched, users wanted to log in to dive back into Rebirth Island. Instead, they were hit with a wall of issues.

For some, their update on Battle.net was stuck at 99% and would not move. Others had to completely reinstall the game again for the update.

“Has happened to me the past 3 updates. I’m at work now and am 100% expecting it to be the same situation when I get home later,” one player chimed in.

But possibly the worst aspect was the return of a glitch that causes the game to be stuck on a black screen when booting up. This happened when Season 2 released as well. When Season 3 was hyped as a nostalgia trip, this isn’t what we had in mind.

But for those who are able to make it through and play Warzone, the return to Rebirth Island is an underwhelming experience as the most competitive and toxic players, known as “sweats,” have infiltrated the map out of the gate.

As one player said, “Every game, I’m against TikTok and Twitch streamers with three viewers who try their hardest in the hope that one day they will make it big.”

Just looking through social media shows that this has been a less-than-nostalgic return to one of Warzone’s most popular maps among fans.

This launch of Season 3, and this rerelease of the map, was something that was meant to be a sort of “comeback” moment for Warzone. Instead, players are left unable to get into the game, or if they do make it, wishing they were playing something else.