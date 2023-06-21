The Division Resurgence brings the franchise to mobile in triumphant fashion

The Division Resurgence, Ubisoft’s latest open world shooter, has revitalized mobile gaming. Here are our impressions after trying out the hands-on preview.

As the capabilities of mobile gaming devices continue to expand, ‘The Division Resurgence’ becomes a paradigm shifter for the handheld industry. This highly anticipated standalone title, created by Ubisoft, takes the critically acclaimed ‘The Division’ franchise to mobile devices, providing an immersive single-player narrative that provides an excellent tactical experience.

During a hands-on preview, Dexerto was able to explore the game’s pandemic-ravaged New York and get a feel for its gorgeous aesthetics, thrilling gameplay, and nuanced narrative.

Since Unreal Engine 4 was used in its development, this game may set a new standard for what is achievable on mobile devices.

The Division Resurgence – Key Details

Price: Free-to-play

Free-to-play Developer: Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment Release Date: Fall 2023

Fall 2023 Platforms: Android and iOS

The Division Resurgence trailer

Roam the streets of a pandemic ridden New York City

“The Division Resurgence” transports players to a chaotic New York City (NYC), days after the outbreak of a devastating pandemic known as “Dollar Flu”. As a highly skilled sleeper agent of The Strategic Homeland Division, a covert government organization, players find themselves immersed in a city on the brink of collapse.

The game’s engrossing narrative weaves a tale of political intrigue, survival, and personal sacrifice, offering a captivating storyline that grabs hold from the very beginning. The attention to detail in the pandemic setting is astonishing, with meticulously crafted environments that reflect the aftermath of societal breakdown.

Ubisoft The open world of New York City looks spectacular in The Division Resurgence.

Throughout the game, players will encounter several groups that have taken advantage of the city’s criminal situation now that law enforcement has become overwhelmed. At the onset, you get to pick a character and embark on a first quest that will both introduce you to the game’s mechanics and visual style.

Visually, “The Division Resurgence” is quite gorgeous. The game uses cutting-edge rendering techniques to make the wrecked streets of NYC look great on a smartphone. Ubisoft’s commitment to creating a visual masterpiece is on full display in every part of the game, from the gorgeous sunsets that cast lengthy shadows over deserted buildings to the moody lighting that sets the stage for every encounter.

Tactical gameplay and controller compatibility goes the extra mile

The game’s mechanics have been fine-tuned to make them as accessible and enjoyable as possible on mobile devices. The controls permit fluid movement, accurate aiming, and natural responses to one’s surroundings.

Cover-based combat, a staple of “The Division” series, returns, and it’s as responsive and exciting as ever, rewarding strategic play as players use cover to outmaneuver foes and progress through tough missions.

Ubisoft Cover to Cover combat brings the hallmark of The Division franchise to mobile.

Until recently, mobile games rarely met the same degree of fluidity and responsiveness as their console counterparts. These assumptions are shattered, however, by “The Division Resurgence.”

The controls have been carefully optimized for touchscreens, with intuitive gestures for movement, aiming, and shooting. When not engaged in fierce gunfights or exploring the large open world, the action stays continuously fluid, allowing for complete immersion into the experience.

The game’s versatility with a variety of controllers is a strong selling point. Players on Xbox and PlayStation can connect their gamepads to their mobile devices via Bluetooth and adjust the controls to their liking in order to experience The Division Resurgence.

Experience The Division Resurgence seamlessly with a fellow agent and progress together

While my preview focused on the single-player campaign, The Division Resurgence also offers compelling multiplayer features. Players can team up with friends or other agents online to tackle challenging missions, engage in PvP battles, or partake in the game’s dynamic open-world events.

Cooperative play adds a new layer of excitement and camaraderie, creating a social experience in an open world that transcends the confines of mobile gaming.

The Division Resurgence’s extensive mechanisms for levelling up and personalizing your character are among its most enticing features. I was able to improve my agent’s stats, gain access to more abilities, and equip better gear as I progressed through missions and amassed on more credits.

Ubisoft Players can unlock and choose different combat specializations during gameplay.

Players can customize their agent’s playstyle to their liking from four major categories to begin with. The wide variety of weapons, attachments, and special abilities allows for a lot of room for experimentation when it comes to finding the optimal loadout for a given situation.

In addition, there is a ton of content available late in the game to keep people interested for the long haul. After completing the main campaign in The Division Resurgence, there are still a myriad of side quests, strongholds, dynamic events, and daily challenges to partake in.

Ubisoft The map interface of The Division Resurgence shows a stunning 3D layout of NYC.

The Division: Resurgence is a technological marvel that raises the bar for mobile games. This game is a perfect example of the promise of handheld gaming with its beautiful aesthetics, smooth gameplay, interesting story, intelligent AI, and expansive open world.

Ubisoft has done an outstanding job stretching the technical capabilities of mobile gaming while staying faithful to the ethos of ‘The Division’ franchise. Pre-registrations for “The Division Resurgence” are now open, and early users will be rewarded with free items when the game releases this Fall 2023.

Reviewed on Android