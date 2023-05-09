Warzone Mobile release date delayed in app store change

Activision hasn’t confirmed a release date for Warzone Mobile, but it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer.

Warzone Mobile’s first teaser trailer dropped worldwide on September 8. Since then, it’s been rather radio silent on when fans could finally expect the game to release.

We do know some information, as the title features 120 player lobbies on the fan-favorite map, Verdansk. A leak revealed Rebirth Island is coming to the experience, as well. Other leaked gameplay features include Loadout Drops, UAVs, and a multiplayer component for players to test weapons and train for the main battle royale.

Players can pre-register for the battle royale title on the Google Play store, but there is no need to rush after the latest news.

Warzone Mobile delayed in Apple App Store

On May 9, CharlieIntel reported: “Warzone Mobile’s release date on the App Store has changed from Expected May 15, 2023, to now Expected Nov 1, 2023.”

The CoD insider added: “Activision still hasn’t announced a worldwide release date.”

Warzone Mobile held its first Closed Alpha tests, with many regions getting in on follow-up Beta periods as per the May 11 blog post. The testing phase was intended to “improve tuning, stress test matches, identify and fix bugs, as well as collect feedback and insights on all aspects of the game as new features come online.”

It’s unclear whether the Alpha tests have any correlation to the reported delay.

Fortunately, CoD Mobile already has its own battle royale for fans to enjoy in the meantime. Microsoft initially planned on phasing out CoD Mobile in Favor of Warzone Mobile, but Activision stepped forward and reaffirmed its commitment to the game.

We will provide an update once Activision officially announces a delay.