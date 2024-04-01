Warzone Mobile’s free Ghost skin broken for MW3 players

Warzone Mobile players can claim a free Ghost Skin for Modern Warfare 3, but bugs and account errors aren’t making things easy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players can currently unlock a free Ghost skin by following a few steps. First, players must download Warzone Mobile, link their Activision account, and claim the mobile rewards. From there, accessing the skin on PC/console should be a breeze.

However, this course of action isn’t exactly without its share of flaws, according to some players. And others have noticed that the free skin reward also comes complete with bizarre bugs.

In a Reddit post, user JoeyAKangaroo shared a PSA reminding MW3 players to claim their Warzone Mobile rewards. But, in doing so, the Redditor also pointed out that the cosmetic is plagued by glitches.

The skin’s lobby model has a “broken head,” while the first-person POV is stuck with “different arms,” they explained.

Several other posts in the MW3 subreddit have called attention to Warzone Mobile‘s bugged Ghost skin, as well. One user noted that the Operator’s gold mask goes missing in lobbies but looks fine in-game.

Yet another thread highlighted the bug as well, as someone shared a screenshot of the glitch, with the following caption: “Um, they need to fix the golden ghost skin.”

Meanwhile, a number of players across all three threads said they’re not able to claim the Ghost skin at all. Linking an Activision account to Warzone Mobile isn’t going as well as users had hoped.

“I spent like an hour trying to login to my Activision account and still wasn’t able to,” reads one such reply.

Wrote another user, “I can’t even claim it, so…”

For now, Warzone Mobile and Modern Warfare 3 players can only hope that a fix will rectify these issues sometime soon.