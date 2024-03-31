MW3’s JAK Maglift Kit labeled “most sleep-inducing” kit in game 

MW3’s JAK Maglift has been a thorn in the community’s side for some time, and despite some nerfs, players still hate the attachment’s very existence.

Season 2 of MW3 saw the arrival of seven new aftermarket parts, one being the JAK Maglift Kit for the Haymaker shotgun. Pop it onto the Haymaker, and it converts the weapon into a fully automatic nightmare.

The community called for nerfs as lobbies became flooded with the weapon due to a surprise buff to a 40% fire rate buff.

After a nerf brought it back to Earth, the dust has settled, yet the gun’s dominance has left some players salty over the reign of terror it produced, including this brutal blitz in the MW3 subreddit.

Article continues after ad

As you can imagine, this monstrosity excelled on the small maps, with players claiming to break their previously set kill records. The weapon’s dominance created a hive mind effect, as players quickly raced to complete the weekly challenge requirement. One player said: “When one person pulls it out, the whole lobby follows.”

Article continues after ad

Others were quick to chime in with positive feedback, especially regarding how fast XP gains were with it.

Despite how strong players felt toward the JAK Maglift, some say its reign didn’t match MW3’s RGL grenade launcher. “It’s bad, but it’s not “grenade launcher in Hardcore” bad. Das House is virtually unplayable,” one player said.

Article continues after ad

As mentioned nerfs did come through, and for the most part, lobbies have stabilized since the shift. However, Season 3 looks to bring back an old classic from 2009’s MW2, the Wardens, aka, the Akimbo Model 1887s.