How to get free Blood Red Riding Hood skin in MW3 & Warzone

The Haunting continues in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, and players have the opportunity to unlock the free Blood Red Riding Hood skin.

CoD Season 6 has been packed full of horror-themed content, from the Battle Pass featuring Halloween’s Michael Myers, to the Purgatory mode that’s taken over Warzone. There have also been a number of skins to pick up, such as Art the Clown from Terrifier and The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon.

Most of these have been released on the in-game store, but you can get the Blood Red Riding Hood skin free of charge, so here’s everything you need to know.

How to unlock Blood Red Riding Hood skin

The Blood Red Riding Hood skin is a free reward for earning 1,000,000 in candies in the Trick ‘r Treat event. These can be earned by simply playing MW3, Warzone, or Zombies, as they drop from eliminated enemies and pop out of Supply Crates.

Dexerto / Activision

You’ll need to act quickly though, as the event ends on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. While 1,000,000 may seem like a lot, you also get plenty of other rewards along the way. Check them out below:

Tier 1

Candy Reward 300 Double Battle Pass XP Token 600 Trick ‘r Treat 900 Follow the Rules or Die (Emblem) 1200 Trick ‘r Treat 1500 Trick ‘r Treat

Tier 2

Candy Reward 300 Trick ‘r Treat 600 Trick ‘r Treat 900 Halloween Spoils (Camo) 1200 Trick ‘r Treat 1500 Trick ‘r Treat

Tier 3

Candy Reward 300 Jack-o’-lantern (Charm) 600 Trick ‘r Treat 900 Double Weapon XP Token 1200 Trick ‘r Treat 1500 Trick ‘r Treat

Tier 4

Candy Reward 250 Trick ‘r Treat 500 Tier Skip 750 Trick ‘r Treat 1000 Trick ‘r Treat (Loading Screen) 1250 Hollie-Ho Chocolate Bar (Calling Card) 1500 Trick ‘r Treat

King Sized Treat

Candy Reward 1,000,000 Blood Red Riding Hood (Skin)

It’s also worth noting that some players have found that the “Trick ‘r Treat” rewards are often candy boosts that can earn you as much as 60,000 in one go. So if earning 1,000,000 seems a little daunting, this will drastically speed up the process and get you the skin in no time.

Dexerto / Activision

Fastest way to complete Trick ‘r Treat event

The quickest way to earn 1,000,000 candy is by playing Zombies. While you can progress steadily by eliminating players in Warzone and multiplayer, the sheer number of enemies in Zombies means that candy drops at a rapid rate.

Some players have even reported completing the entire event in just a single run, as long as they survive into the later rounds.

You can also get bonus candy by equipping the Sam Operator skin from the Trick ‘r Treat bundle. This increases your reward for each pick-up, but it can only be unlocked by purchasing it from the CoD store for 2,400 CoD Points.

No matter which mode you choose to play, you’ll need to make sure you’re armed with the best guns, so here are the meta loadouts in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.