How to get free Bloody Reaper Ghost Operator skin in Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile is allowing players to get their hands on the Bloody Reaper Ghost Operator skin for free, so here is how you can unlock the skin.

Warzone Mobile is set to fully launch on March 21, 2024. The new mobile experience is set to introduce the popular Battle Royale to fans from the comfort of their mobile devices.

Warzone Mobile will include a variety of content from the initial version of the game, with iconic maps such as Verdansk and Rebirth Island both set to be included in the game. As well as the standard Battle Royale experience, Warzone mobile will also include a complete multiplayer mode, including the likes of 6v6 and more.

Article continues after ad

In celebration of the game’s global launch, the dev team is offering up multiple rewards for players. The most sought-after of the bunch being the Bloody Reaper Ghost skin.

For those interested in getting their hands on the free Bloody Reaper Ghost Operator skin, here is all you need to know in order to get your hands on it.

Article continues after ad

How to get the Bloody Reaper Ghost Operator skin in Warzone Mobile

The Bloody Reaper Ghost skin will be unlockable for Warzone Mobile players via the Operation Day Zero event’s challenges. Therefore, players will need to participate in the event and earn enough points to redeem the skin once it becomes available in the Event’s store.

Article continues after ad

These challenges include actions like getting a certain number of kills, completing contracts, opening supply boxes, and more.

However, it’s important to note that the devs have yet to reveal how many points will be required in order to redeem the Bloody Reaper Ghost skin.

And there you have it folks! Everything you need to know in order to get your hands on the Bloody Reaper Ghost Operator skin in Warzone Mobile.