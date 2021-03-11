Warzone March 11 update spreads Zombies around map ahead of leaked nuke event - Dexerto

As anticipated, a new, March 11 Call of Duty: Warzone update apparently brings upon the zombie invasion as fans are notified that Shipwreck’s undead are moving throughout southeastern Verdansk.

When Shipwreck was added to the Verdansk coastline, between Prison and Port, fans immediately thought of Black Ops 4’s Blackout battle royale, which featured numerous locations crowded by zombies. Coupled with various easter eggs, devoted fans thought zombies might be spreading.

Now, Warzone’s developers have announced that zombies have begun spreading throughout Verdansk and that players should be careful around Prison as well as Shipwreck. This coincides with earlier expectations and seems like a seamless buildup toward a leaked nuke event.

Fans have been hoping that the nuke event would mean the destruction of a Verdansk map that has become overrun by zombies, leading to an entirely new map for Season 3. Well, the zombies are spreading and it therefore appears that things are trending in that direction.

As explained in the March 11 update blog, a contagion warning has been broadcast for the Shipwreck epicenter “as well as territories immediately east, including the Zordaya Prison Complex and surrounding areas.”

The accompanying graphics show a “5%” ticker, suggesting that this is the humble beginning of a growing problem. It remains unclear which areas will next be infected, but, with the way things are going, it might not be long before the northwestern Dam is the safest place in Verdansk.