CoD leaker claims Verdansk will "never return" after Warzone Nuke event - Dexerto

A Call of Duty leaker has claimed that Verdansk will never return to Warzone after the impending nuke event, not even as a limited-time mode map.

For quite some time, Warzone players have been asking for a new map – or at least massive changes to Verdansk, just to help freshen things up a bit.

Advertisement

Rebirth Island was added following the integration with Black Ops Cold War, but some fans have been left disappointed by it – given it’s not exactly the main map like Verdansk is.

Changes have been made to Verdansk recently, with a shipwreck bringing Zombies to the southeast part of the map. However, it looks like the Warzone map will be no more following the impending Nuke event.

Advertisement

Multiple Warzone leakers claimed that the map would be destroyed on March 11, making way for a new map set in the Ural Mountains. Though, those claims were dismissed by a report stating the change is coming in April.

However, when the map ultimately changes, Verdansk is apparently never to return – according to Tom ‘Long Sensation’ Henderson.

Advertisement

“The current plan for Warzone is that Verdansk will never return. There’s no separate playlist, map voting, or anything like that. Warzone is Warzone and Warzone is 1 map. Warzone will continue to change its map as the story progresses,” the YouTuber and gaming leaker tweeted.

When I heard this, I immediately thought that a time machine or portal could be added to the story to have us return to Verdansk in a year or two… But this is just my speculation. More on this at a later date. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 6, 2021

Henderson noted that he’ll have “more at a later date,” after adding that he speculated himself about a possible return to Verdansk that would come at a year or two down the line. Read More: NICKMERCS raises concerns about unreleased CX-9 SMG

Even though fans want the maps to change, there’s no doubt that some would like the option to play on Verdansk – even as part of a limited-time mode event.

Getting rid of the map altogether makes sense given the nuke event, but we’ll just have to wait and see.