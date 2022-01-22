Warzone leak reveals another Attack on Titan skin and players are loving it

Another Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Attack on Titan bundle has leaked to the community, revealing an Armored Titan lookalike skin and fans are losing their minds.

CoD has been known for its crossovers which bring franchise stars like Scream, Rambo, Judge Dredd, and more characters to the popular FPS series.

On January 20, Call of Duty fans received their first Attack on Titan bundle, which featured Levi Ackerman, the Captain of the Survey Corps. However, that may not be the only installment of the CoD x AoT crossover.

A new leak is taking the community by storm as it appears players will be able to get their hands on another anime bundle very soon.

Advertisement

Warzone leak shows Armored Titan AoT skin crossover

¡Skin de Attack on Titan que próximamente va a salir! pic.twitter.com/49toRL0DG9 — Hydra— (@Hydra9114) January 13, 2022

In a Tweet from ‘Hydra9114’ who has leaked CoD information in the past, they showcased another AoT skin coming to the game.

In the short clip, we can see that there is an AoT looking monster holding a Warzone weapon. Luckily, there was another Twitter user ‘Nanikos’ that pieced the video together to give everyone a full look at the skin.

Here you go (lmaoo I manually overlayed all these together) https://t.co/ATG9HshqQm pic.twitter.com/49sBgHctTr — Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) January 22, 2022

After seeing this, some fans thought it looked very similar to Reiner’s Armored Titan, while others were hyped to see another crossover. “It can not be! this really is real.” Another person added, “It’s beautiful! (heart eyes emoji)”

Advertisement

Fans are excited for another skin from the popular show as many expressed their disappointment with the Levi skin. The community is hopeful that this bundle will look more accurate to the anime theme.

Read More: Annoying Warzone texture bug turns Caldera into Roblox

At the time of writing, there is no way to confirm when this or coming. However, fans can expect to see it at some point during Season 2, but that has been delayed.