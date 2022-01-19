Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone Season 2 officially delayed

Call of Duty’s developers are officially delaying the start of Vanguard and Warzone Season 2. In an announcement on January 19, CoD’s studios explained the reason for the delay as well as its new release date.

The Call of Duty landscape is as volatile as ever. Hackers are back in action, console players are in uproar, and a number of Warzone quality testers are still on strike – with little response from the higher-ups.

Now, those higher-ups are in flux as well, with news that Microsoft is purchasing Activision Blizzard.

As such, it might not be too surprising to learn that the release date for Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 is being delayed. In a January 19 announcement, CoD’s devs broke down the reason for the postponement and new timeline.

Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 officially delayed to ‘optimize experience’

We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience. More intel: https://t.co/dB2ruoguXq pic.twitter.com/iBWEVQFwpf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 19, 2022

In their community update, the CoD messaging explained that “more needs to be done” in order to “prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.”

As far as specifics, they explained in a blog post that they’re mostly looking at ‘optimizing gameplay, balancing the game (including weapon and equipment), and fixing the games’ stability and bugs.’

Vanguard and Warzone Season 2’s new release date

With the aforementioned list of tweaks still needing time to work on, the devs are officially pushing the Season 2 launch back.

Instead of releasing on February 2, Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 will now launch on February 14.

Only time will tell if the additional two weeks are enough to fix the game’s issues, or if there will be any patches in the meantime. For now, players can simply look forward to highly anticipated CoD patch notes during their Valentine’s Day festivities.