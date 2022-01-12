Warzone players not impressed with “dollar store” Attack on Titan Levi skin

The long-awaited Attack on Titan bundle has finally been revealed in Warzone and Vanguard, featuring an operator skin that resembles fan-favorite character Levi Ackerman. But fans are disappointed that the devs opted not to create the anime icon his own operator, calling the skin released an “embarrassment.”



Ever since the release of CoD Vanguard and its integration into Warzone, rumors have been swirling about the possibility of popular anime and manga Attack on Titan crossing over into the game. With the release of the Season 1 mid-season update, the news was finally confirmed.

Advertisement

Available on January 20, fans have had their first look at the Attack on Titan Tracer Pack. It contains everything from a Wings of Freedom Survey Corps emblem, to the signature Titan-killing blade as a Weapon Blueprint.

However, after weeks of excitement, many players have said they are seriously let down by the bundle, particularly the Operator skin resembling Levi Ackerman.

When CoD have pulled off crossovers in the past, such as Rambo or Die Hard, the characters included have been awarded their own Operator. The latter, for example, brought John McClane into Warzone, featuring the likeness of Bruce Willis.

With this latest AoT collaboration, however, the team decided not to release a new Operator, but a skin to equip to an existing one. The Survey Corps skin can be applied to Daniel Yatsu, allowing him to wear the iconic Scouts jacket, as well as Levi’s telltale scarf.

Advertisement

This has left Attack on Titan fans “immensely disappointed,” as Reddit user LegionOfGrixis expressed in a post. The feeling in the community seems to be that having a character dressed as Levi that doesn’t share his likeness makes it feel like a cheap, knockoff version.

“I just don’t understand why with every other crossover (Scream, Die Hard, Rambo, that superhero guy), they used an original texture to create the operator,” said one reply. “Why they wouldn’t do that with Levi? I was so damn hyped for this skin and this looks like a dollar store remake.”

“Well, this was the one bundle I was looking forward to buying… and I guess I won’t be anymore,” said another. “What a f*****g embarrassment this is lol.”

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone devs double down on controversial ADS changes despite player backlash

It’s worth the noting that description for the bundle on the Call of Duty blog doesn’t specify that the skin is supposed to be Levi himself. Instead, it says that Daniel Yatsu will be “fashioned in the style of Survey Corps gear worn by Captain Levi.”

However, given that previous crossover characters were given the full treatment, and the Tracer Pack is named the Levi Edition Bundle, anime fans are clearly disappointed that the man himself didn’t make his way to Caldera.