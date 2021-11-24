 Warzone launches Secrets of Pacific event with 2XP & new STG blueprint - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone launches Secrets of Pacific event with 2XP & new STG blueprint

Published: 24/Nov/2021 19:33 Updated: 24/Nov/2021 19:56

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone secrets of the pacific event
Activision

Share

Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting players ready for the Pacific, Caldera map. On November 24, the game launched a “Secrets of Pacific” event with 2XP, challenges, and rewards that include the “Bomber Menace” STG blueprint.

Although Warzone will be changing landscapes in due time, the devs aren’t quite done with Verdansk just yet. The launch of Pacific is delayed until December 8th and, in the meantime, CoD wants players to see some sneak peeks in-game.

With a surprise release on November 24, the “Secrets of Pacific” event is now live in Warzone and Vanguard. It comes with free 2XP tokens and has 12 challenges across both games, which reward a set of cosmetics showing glimpses of Pacific.

Advertisement

Additionally, if you complete all of either Warzone or Vanguard’s six challenges, you obtain a legendary blueprint for one of CoD’s most popular guns at the moment: the STG-44

Vanguard x Warzone’s Secrets of Pacific Event: Challenges & rewards

As you can see in the pictures above, there are a variety of challenges in the new event. Completing each challenge gives you a “preview of your next destination,” in the game’s own words.

The most exciting reward has to be the “Bomber Menace” STG blueprint, though. It’s not exactly the meta build for the popular gun, but it does have the Vital proficiency so it’s sure to do some damage.

Advertisement

Vanguard x Warzone Secrets of Pacific: 2XP tokens & end date

Last but not least, the event’s launch is also bringing a wealth of 2XP tokens for players. Including player, weapon, and Battle Pass 2XP, the grind is going to get a lot easier for at least one weekend.

According to Raven Software’s Trello board, the Secrets of Pacific event will be live from November 24 to December 8. That gives players a good amount of time to beat the challenges, find the clues, and head into Pacific with a brand-new gun.

Advertisement
Advertisement