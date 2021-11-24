Warzone launches Secrets of Pacific event with 2XP & new STG blueprint

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting players ready for the Pacific, Caldera map. On November 24, the game launched a “Secrets of Pacific” event with 2XP, challenges, and rewards that include the “Bomber Menace” STG blueprint.

Although Warzone will be changing landscapes in due time, the devs aren’t quite done with Verdansk just yet. The launch of Pacific is delayed until December 8th and, in the meantime, CoD wants players to see some sneak peeks in-game.

With a surprise release on November 24, the “Secrets of Pacific” event is now live in Warzone and Vanguard. It comes with free 2XP tokens and has 12 challenges across both games, which reward a set of cosmetics showing glimpses of Pacific.

Advertisement

Additionally, if you complete all of either Warzone or Vanguard’s six challenges, you obtain a legendary blueprint for one of CoD’s most popular guns at the moment: the STG-44.

Vanguard x Warzone’s Secrets of Pacific Event: Challenges & rewards

The #Vanguard and #Warzone Secrets of The Pacific event is now live, includes challenges for both games, rewards calling cards that hint locations on the new Warzone map, Caldera (That I found a few days ago lol) Ultimate reward is the "Bomber Menace" STG 44 blueprint. pic.twitter.com/9hLWY3X2b4 — KRNG ProReborn (@ProRebornYT) November 24, 2021

As you can see in the pictures above, there are a variety of challenges in the new event. Completing each challenge gives you a “preview of your next destination,” in the game’s own words.

Read more: Warzone players once again demand firing range with Vanguard integration

The most exciting reward has to be the “Bomber Menace” STG blueprint, though. It’s not exactly the meta build for the popular gun, but it does have the Vital proficiency so it’s sure to do some damage.

Advertisement

Vanguard x Warzone Secrets of Pacific: 2XP tokens & end date

Drop into Verdansk to search for objects from another era. 🔎🗺️ Complete the Challenges to unlock a preview of your next #Warzone destination and exclusive rewards! 🏝️ All while enjoying a weekend of 2XP, 2WXP, 2BPXP! Trello: https://t.co/74ffHZqpJh https://t.co/pkDXcU4x5E pic.twitter.com/uUJhss3sAa — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) November 24, 2021

Last but not least, the event’s launch is also bringing a wealth of 2XP tokens for players. Including player, weapon, and Battle Pass 2XP, the grind is going to get a lot easier for at least one weekend.

According to Raven Software’s Trello board, the Secrets of Pacific event will be live from November 24 to December 8. That gives players a good amount of time to beat the challenges, find the clues, and head into Pacific with a brand-new gun.