Warzone players once again demand firing range with Vanguard integration

Warzone players are once again demanding a firing range be added to the Call of Duty battle royale hit when the Vanguard integration brings new map Caldera into the fold.

One common complaint from Warzone players has always been the lack of a firing range. Both its biggest competitors, Fortnite and Apex Legends, feature modes or areas for players to test out new weapons and different strategies — but Warzone has failed to follow suit.

Instead, most players find themselves having to drop into other modes, such as Plunder, to try out their builds.

Now, though, with major changes on the way with Warzone Pacific, players are setting demands once again.

Warzone player Chillenge posted a hypothetical screenshot of how the Warzone firing range could look, asking for the feature to come.

They asked: “Since we are getting a major update at Dec [sic] and Plunder will be gone for a while, can Raven please add a firing range into WZ so that we can test our guns and loadout before dropping into a real match?”

Adding that “this feature has been missing since launch,” it’s clearly something Chillenge feels strongly about and believes should have been in since the start.

Interestingly, Vanguard devs did include a firing range in their 2017 CoD entry World War 2, so it’s not something they’ve avoided in the past.

Whether this is something they can integrate into Warzone Pacific — or if they even want to — is another question entirely.

Warzone devs Raven have never made comment on the possibility of a firing range in the game, so for now, players like Chillenge might have to keep holding out hope.