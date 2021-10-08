Warzone hacker shows off unreleased Scream skin ahead of Halloween event

Call of Duty: Warzone fans are patiently waiting for this year’s Halloween event as tons of spooky-themed skins are expected to drop and thanks to a hacker we get a look at an unreleased Scream one in-game.

Warzone has been taking a lot of movie and comic book characters and integrated them into the game as operator skins.

Last year, things got really spooky with the Haunting of Verdansk, which introduced Billy the Puppet and Leatherface into the game.

As Halloween is on the horizon yet again, fans are dying to get their hands on this year’s skins. While they may not be released yet, this isn’t stopping hackers from showcasing one ahead of the event.

Warzone hacker shows off Ghostface Scream skin

While hacking continues to be a problem in Warzone, this act is a little less hostile than most.

In a Reddit post, user ‘Moco683’ showed they were able to get a screenshot of a hacker using this year’s Scream skin coming later this season.

In this picture, we can see just how amazing the Ghostface skin looks in-game. One impressed user wrote, “Finally a skin worth spending CoD Points on.”

While other fans are extremely excited for this to release the public, the Call of Duty Twitter account has hinted that this skin could be available when The Haunting goes live on October 19.

This isn’t the first time we have seen hackers run the streets of Verdansk with unreleased skins, but it at least gives players a chance to look at it in-game before deciding if they wish to buy it or not.

For now, players will need to wait and check back on October 18, as Activision has hinted at revealing the full details of the Halloween event.