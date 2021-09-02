Judge Dredd is coming to Warzone: Call of Duty teaser hints at new crossover bundle

Following the success of Warzone’s first 80’s Action Heroes Bundle featuring Rambo and John McClane, Judge Dredd appears to be on the way next as Activision has begun teasing a new Call of Duty crossover.

Even more iconic movie characters are seemingly on the way to Verdansk. Following a Halloween bundle that introduced the likes of Jigsaw and Leatherface, all current CoD titles were then introduced to Rambo and McClane through the 80’s Action Heroes Bundle.

Now, the second round of action stars could be ready to drop in. Up first, Judge Dredd is all but confirmed to be joining Warzone as part of the next crossover.

Advertisement

An initial tease shared on September 1 gave us our first look at four different parts of the Operator skin. From his unmistakable shoulder pads to the trusty red and black helmet, Dredd appears ready to bring about justice in the CoD Battle Royale.

A new order is about to rise in Verdansk… #Warzone #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/BlT3Q1f3aF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 1, 2021

“A new order is about to rise in Verdansk,” the official CoD Twitter account teased. “Who could it possibly be?” fellow game devs Rebellion followed up. “We’ll let you be the judge.”

Dredd’s first feature film arrived in 1995 with Sylvester Stallone at the helm. Although that was the character’s first jump to the big screen, the comic series from which it was adapted became popularized in the 80’s, Thus, it could still be a fitting character for the next 80’s-themed bundle.

Advertisement

While this is just the first reveal, there could be additional characters set to follow.

The first 80’s bundle gave us two legendary characters, so it’s fair to expect the same for this upcoming bundle.

When Rambo and McClane made their presence known across Warzone, they did so with more than just new skins. The Season 3 Reloaded patch even changed the map quite drastically, introducing new POIs to fit the theme.

There’s no telling if Season 5 Reloaded will do the same, though we could be in store for at least one map change in Verdansk if history repeats itself.

Advertisement

The initial 80s crossover pack also made history as the first bundle to release across all current CoD titles. Players in Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and even CoD Mobile could all play as the classic characters.

It’s once again safe to assume that’ll be the case for the second Action Heroes Bundle. We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest as new teasers emerge in the leadup to the next major patch.