Warzone expert WhosImmortal shows off Type 100 loadout with fastest TTK

Warzone expert and YouTuber WhosImmortal has unveiled a Type 100 loadout for Season 3, perfect to challenge and even take down the meta Owen Gun on Caldera and Rebirth Island.

Warzone Season 3 dropped at the back end of April and, barring a couple of weapons like the MP40 and STG-44, has been dominated by the Owen Gun.

The Vanguard SMG, while not packing the hardest of punches or being the most stable of shooters, has the all-around damage, range, and handling to make it comfortably dominant at close and medium ranges.

However, players naturally want alternatives to meta weapons, seeking to take down players who rely on the most-used weapons. While guns like the Welgun can be built to augment TTK, a viable competitor in Season 3 has been the Type 100.

A classic of the CoD series, YouTuber and Warzone expert WhosImmortal offered his take on the weapon in a May 21 video, outlining how its TTK can be improved t0 outperform the strongest of Owen Gun builds.

“Each of these Type 100 builds that we talk about,” he explained, “they are right there up close and over range, I mean, they still absolutely dominate versus the Owen Gun. At least with that top TTK build… Obviously, though there are some drawbacks. With the recoil, it’s a lot worse on the Type 100.”

The full recommended build – to get the close range TTK below 500ms – is outlined below:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Magazine: .30 Russian short 36-round

.30 Russian short 36-round Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Shiraishi T100

Shiraishi T100 Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk: Gung-ho

Gung-ho Perk 2: Quick

While vertical kick is not too problematic, horizontal shake on the rapid TTK Type 100 will take players some getting used to. Lower-skill players might not find it suitable for them because of the considerable recoil.

It is, though, the ideal sniper support weapon because of its close to medium range speciality and insane TTK. Pair it with a ZRG 20mm sniper and you’ll be perfectly equipped for any engagement.