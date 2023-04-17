Warzone 2 guru reveals underused SMG loadout that dominates in Season 3 Resurgence

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal explained why the PDSW (P90) dominates Season 3 Resurgence matches on Ashika Island and Al Mazrah.

Season 3 slightly altered Warzone 2’s short-range meta. The Vaznev-9K, Vel 46, and Lachmann Sub received nerfs, while the Bas-P and MX9 returned to relevancy as part of the weapon balancing update.

According to WZ Ranked, the Vaznev is still Warzone 2’s second most popular weapon, but WhosImmortal believes the latest season update introduced a new contender for the battle royale’s best SMG.

Is the P90 Warzone 2’s best SMG?

WhosImmortal listed the top 5 Resurgence loadouts for Warzone 2 Season 3 and highlighted an M4 PDSW combo as a great option if you are looking for an alternative to sniping but still want to engage in gunfights at all ranges.

He explained what makes the PDSW so dominant

“The P90 is probably the best SMG in the game right now. It has insane movement, really good TTK, and is also easy to use.”

Best P90 Warzone 2 loadout

Here is WhosImmortal’s P90 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85 (+0.52, +0.26)

Lockshot KT85 (+0.52, +0.26) Laser: VLK 7MW (-0.27, -26.32)

VLK 7MW (-0.27, -26.32) Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (-1.55, -2.25)

Cronen Mini Pro (-1.55, -2.25) Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip (-0.69, -0.29)

Bruen Q900 Grip (-0.69, -0.29) Comb: TV TacComb (-0.21, -0.14)

For this loadout, the Lockshot KT85 helps stabilize the weapon’s horizontal recoil, while every other attachment focuses on improving mobility.

The YouTuber does not like the weapon’s iron sights, so he recommends using the Cronen Mini Pro. However, optics are subjective, and he suggested replacing his optic with a stock for extra mobility or overpressured ammo for a faster fire rate if you like the base sights.

WhosImmortal emphasized: “I love this setup; it’s so fun to use.”

Try this loadout the next time you play Resurgence on Ashika Island or Al Mazrah in Season 3.