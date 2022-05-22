Warzone pro MuTex claims Itra Burst is the most “slept on” AR in the game

MuTex has been a popular name in the Warzone community for a long time. With his experience as a former competitive CoD player, he knows a thing or two about what makes a good AR and his latest fixation is the Itra Burst class that he thinks is the “most slept on” in the game.

Mutex has seen it all in the Call of Duty scene. From big money Search and Destroy matches to high-kill Warzone games, the young man is a well-rounded veteran of the community.

In fact, he’s so good at Warzone that last year he relentlessly battled cheating accusations with increasingly complicated camera angles and setups until his name was cleared.

When someone is that skilled, it’s best to hear them out when they say a weapon is flying under the radar, especially if they’ve got the gameplay to prove it.

Warzone pro MuTex believes the Itra Burst is Warzone’s most underrated Assault Rifle

In a May 20 video on his channel, MuTex was challenged to use the Itra Burst by a subscriber and came out the other side with a new appreciation for the gun.

It offers a different gameplay experience to the other meta weapons, but that’s not a negative according to the longtime CoD demon.

After putting it to use in a jaw-dropping 27 kill Rebirth Island win he summed up his thoughts in just a few simple words: “It’s such a good gun, it’s so easy to win with.”

MuTex Warzone Itra Burst loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Perfetto 140mm Rapida

Perfetto 140mm Rapida Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Botti SMI Adjustable

Botti SMI Adjustable Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop

M1941 Handstop Magazine: .303 British 36 Round Mag

.303 British 36 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Fully Loaded

His setup revolves around getting the fire rate up while also boosting mobility. This way anyone using it can collect kills in a flash and stay on the move after the job is done.

That means just like high strafe speed guns like the Type 100 and Volk, getting the most out of the Itra means doing a whole lot of outmaneuvering opponents and staying one step ahead of the competition.

Anyone who has seen success with either of those loadouts shouldn’t have any trouble at all putting this underrated monster to use.