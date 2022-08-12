Warzone expert WhosImmortal reveals forgotten Cold War AR that dominates Titanium Trials

Warzone can get pretty hectic, which makes best man proposals rather tricky to pull off.

Warzone introduced Titanium Trials as a new LTM, and CoD YouTuber WhosImmortal revealed the best loadouts for the intense mode, including an AK-47 class.

Titanium Trials takes inspiration from the usual Iron Trials LTM. Up to 152 players with an increased maximum of 300 HP battle it out. Health takes longer to restore, and loadouts are more expensive, making it a mode not for the faint of heart.

Warzone players have an extra incentive to queue up for Titanium Trials matches. Raven Software announced eight challenges that unlock Terminator-themed rewards.

If you win 20 Titanium Trials matches, you unlock an Ultra “Skynet” Vanguard Weapon. Warzone content creators are racing to reach the 20-win mark.

Warzone expert WhosImmortal shared a few essential tips for competing in Iron Trials.

Treyarch/Activision The Cold War AK-47 is one of the best sniper support weapons in Warzone.

WhosImmortal reveals best Iron Trials loadouts

The YouTuber emphasized building load-outs that excell in magazine size and damage.

“with 400 health, you really want to be mindful of damage per mag and what’s going to be able to compete in a squad-sized mode.”

WhosImmortal recommends using Serpentine Overkill and Combat Scout as your three perks. Tempered is a perfect perk for Iron Trials, but fortunately, it can easily be found as ground loot in the LTM.

Whosimmortal shared his top five classes, surprisingly featuring the Black Ops: Cold War AK-47.

“The damage of the AK-47 is still so good, and the Owen Gun has great damage as well, and a great magazine size, so you get the best of both worlds with this loadout.

Here is the full AK-47 loadout.

Muzzle: GRJ Suppresor

GRJ Suppresor Barrell: 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrell

20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrell Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: Bakelite 60 rnd

The AK-47 requires a skilled user due to its high recoil, but in the right hands, the high-powered assault rifle is a perfect choice for Iron Trials.