Forgotten Warzone 2 battle rifle actually has devastating TTK in Season 2

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has unveiled an underrated battle rifle that the community is sleeping on despite offering a powerful TTK and deadly precision.

When it comes to the Warzone 2 meta, ARs, LMGs, and SMGs dominate the top spots in terms of popularity.

Picks like the RAAL MG, TAQ-56, Lachmann Sub, and RPK have established themselves as the strongest options, but this does mean that a lot of other weapons get overlooked.

One particular category that never gets the attention it deserves is battle rifles, which are usually tossed to the wayside due to their heavy recoil patterns.

Well, Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has presented a lethal battle rifle that’s been completely forgotten by the community and could be the next deadly off-meta gun.

Activison The FTAC Recon Battle Rifle thrives at medium to long range.

Best FTAC Recon loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Optic: Schalger 3.4x

Schalger 3.4x Magazine: 15-Round Mag

15-Round Mag Ammunition: .458 High Velocity

For WhosImmortal, the FTAC Recon is being underrated in Warzone 2 and justifies a better position in the meta thanks to its “solid TTK”.

As the gun is a single-fire battle rifle, it does require a lot of accuracy from the user, but if you can land your shots, it can wipe out foes in an instant.

In terms of the optic, it all comes down to preference but WhosImmortal recommends the Schalger 3.4x as it’s perfect for those mid-range skirmishes and allows you to lock onto your opponents.

Overall, this loadout focuses on maximizing the FTAC’s bullet velocity and damage range, while also giving the gun an extra level of stability.

It’s worth noting that the FTAC Recon cannot compete at close quarters so Overkill is a must-use perk. This will give you access to a meta SMG and provide you with the firepower to dispatch enemies face-to-face.

With a pick rate of just 0.1%, it’s safe to say the FTAC Recon has been forgotten, so test out the weapon and surprise your opponents in your next match with this powerful off-meta weapon.